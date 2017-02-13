Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events in and near Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and Mooresville Feb. 15-21, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
Music on Main:
Chicago Reloaded performing. Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Children’s Music Class:
Mooresville Arts now has children’s guitar lessons. Guitar instructors are Michael and Rachel Christian. Saturday Classes begin at 11 a.m. and Monday evening classes 4-5:30 p.m. Contact for lessons rfc1234567@gmail.com or Mooresville Arts 704 663-6661. Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 20.
Big Ron Hunter:
Ron Hunter is known as the world’s happiest bluesman. His performance at Davidson will give a glimpse into the dynamic sound of the Piedmont blues, a greatly neglected movement of the blues in the 20th century. For tickets, please contact the Union Box Office at 704-894-2135 or www.davidson.edu/the-arts/ticket-office. $15. Davidson College — Tyler-Tallman Hall, 323 Concord Road, Davidson. 704-894-2000. davidson.edu. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 21.
Special Event
Seminar in Classic Cult Films - Across the Universe:
Doors open 30 minutes before each screening. $10 tuition fee, $5 students plus state sales tax. Registration for The Warehouse Institute required, $10 per year. Information and reservations available at www.warehousepac.com. Contact: Robert Maier 704-996-7724; info@warehousepac.com. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Understanding Weight Loss and Surgical Weight Loss:
Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain the procedures and processes from the initial consultation to post-op nutritional counseling. Presentations are followed by a question and answer period. Center for Surgical Weight Loss, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Black History Month Celebration:
Join the Cornelius PARC Department, along with the Smithville CommUNITY Coalition as we celebrate Black History Month. This year’s program will feature presentations from Jan.Blodgett of Davidson College and Marshall Lowery, author of “If You Wanna Help the Poor Then Don’t Be One of Them.” Attendees will also enjoy children’s activities, memorabilia, performances and refreshments. Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 704-896-2461. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Annual BBQ:
Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit missions, including Habitat for Humanity. $9 per plate. Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. 11 a.m. Feb. 18.
PWX Wrestling Rise of A Champion XII:
$5-35. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Union County Master Gardeners Annual Tree Seedling & Fruit Plant Sale:
Dogwoods, redbud, trident maples, American beech, river birch, bald cypress, varieties of apples, peaches, blueberries, grapes and blackberries and more. www.mastergardenersunioncountync.org. Union County Agricultural & Conference Center, 3230 Presson Road, Monroe. www.co.union.nc.us/LivingHere/AgriculturalConferenceCenter.aspx. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Big Backyard Bird Count:
Historic Rosedale is a registered site for the 2016 Big Backyard Bird Count this year and we welcome anyone who would like to participate in this highly recognized Audubon event to visit our 8.9 acre urban green space and National Wildlife Federation certified bird-friendly habitat. Wear warm clothes and bring your binoculars as well as gloves and hats. You can stay for anywhere from 15 minutes to 3 hours. The event is free and we will provide the needed observation forms. We do ask that you sign up on our website ahead of time to ensure that we have enough tracking forms for all guests. Free. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18.
Get CRAFTY: Snowy Days:
Stop by between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired snowy craft to take home. Registration required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Campfire Walk:
A 1-mile hike to see the wonders of Reedy Creek. Afterward, stay and have some hot chocolate around the campfire. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18.
Winter Birding:
You may already know that some birds migrate to escape the cold, but some actually stick around. Come birding with us to learn more about these species. Must call 980-314-1119 to register .Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Survival: Fire Building:
Learn how to build a fire structure, how to keep it burning and some fire hacks. At the end you will be the fire pro in your group. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 20.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals.Registration is open for our monthly work day, Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21.
Blurring the Lines Between Man & Nature:
Join the Charlotte Garden Club for a conversation with Patrick McMillan about the relationship between nature and man. McMillan is the host, co-creator and writer of the Emmy-award winning ETV nature program Expeditions with Patrick McMillan. Refreshments are served at 7 p.m., programs begin at 7:30 p.m. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Art
Youth Art Classes:
For information contact Mooresville Arts 704-663-6661 or MooresvilleArtsNC@gmail.com. Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. Feb. 15, 18, 20, 21.
Tools Textures and Techniques for Mixed Media Painting:
This all-day workshop with Susan Lackey is designed for anyone that wants to have fun experimenting with mixed media tools, textures, and techniques. Susan will guide you through a series of steps in this stress-free process. $55 plus $15 materials fee payable to instructor. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Loosen Up! Acrylic Painting with Susan Lackey:
Designed for anyone that wants to have fun painting. $35 per class. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 23.
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Senior activities
Valentine’s Dance:
Bring your sweetheart, best friend or come solo and enjoy the fun and food, fun, fellowship and friends as we dance to the tunes. Everyone is invited to the celebration whether you dance or not. Please bring your favorite snack or finger food to share and be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. Don’t forget to wear red. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus and their spouse or caregiver. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 17.
Single Senior’s Valentines Gathering:
Following the meeting the group will be going out for lunch at NY Hibachi Grill Buffet. Be sure to wear your Valentine’s red. Join us for this fun luncheon outing. The Single Seniors focus on making new friends, going places together and having an all-around good time. Don’t miss the great outings and fun activities. Regular group meetings are held at the South Iredell Senior Center the third Monday of every month at noon. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Feb. 20.
How Weather Affects Older Adults:
Join pharmacist Daniel Caputo as he reviews and discusses the effects of weather on older adults. A light lunch will be provided. To attend, RSVP with a $1 to South Iredell Senior Center by Feb. 16. No registration by phone. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 21.
Birthday Bingo Bash:
All seniors celebrating a birthday or not, are invited to play bingo, win prizes and enjoy birthday cake. Come celebrate. No fees or registration, however volunteers are needed to help set up and clean up. You must be at least age 60 to participate in any activity at the Senior Center, including playing bingo. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Zumba for Seniors:
Starts Feb. 21 at South Iredell Senior Center. The class will meet 11 a.m. Tuesdays for six weeks and cost $30. Payment is due by Feb. 17. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 21.
Sports
Vinyasa Yoga at The Pearl:
A fun and invigorating yoga class, based on linking movement with breath. An energizing flow infused with sun salutations, standing postures and some of the more basic arm balances, inversions and backbends. Light snacks and juice bar provided. $12. Pearl Wedding & Events Center, 19501 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 704-947-1670. thepearleventsnc.com. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Feb. 18.
Talks & meetings
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Feb. 20.
Probus Club of Lake Norman:
The Probus Club of Lake Norman is composed of retired people from the professional and business sectors who join together in a non-political, non-sectarian manner to meet like-minded individuals, keep minds active, make new friends and expand interests. This club meets monthly and gatherings include a half hour coffee social followed by a brief business meeting and a presentation by a guest speaker who will address a topic of mutual interest. Guests are welcome. Free. www.probus.org. Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. 704-663-0986. www.bereabaptist.net. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 21.
