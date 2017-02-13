Listen up: Come celebrate the stories of African-Americans who made Cornelius’ history

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt