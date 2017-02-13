This season’s finest Lake Norman: Mooresville wrestling team takes 4A West Regional title

Mooresville Wrestling Team: The Mooresville wrestling team won their second straight, 4A West Regional title on Feb. 11 at Hough High.
The Blue Devils (39-3) also got individual regional titles from Silas Shaw (132); Isaac Byers (138) and Noah Shaw (145). They also had runner-up finishes from Isaac Shaw (113) and Michael Goins (152).
Mooresville wrestling Coach Ben Watson qualified 10 individual wrestlers for the 4A state championships Feb. 16-18 in Greensboro.
Cyncier Harrison, Davidson Day Basketball: The eigth-grader, a point guard, is having a breakout season as he averages 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Patriots (6-8).
Harrison had his best game last week when he scored 14 points, dished six assists and grabbed four steals in a 67-43 win over Greater Cabarrus on Feb. 6. He is averaging 16 points over his last five games.
Jennifer Giacalone and Jocelyn Porter, Hough Girls’ Divers: The Hough senior divers led the Husky girls to their second straight, 4A state championship at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 10.
Giacalone, an East Carolina signee, won the 4A state title in diving, while her teammate, classmate, Jocelyn Porter, was the 4A state runner-up.
Last year, Porter, University of Virginia signee, won the 4A state title, and Giacalone was the state runner-up.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek Girls’ Basketball: The Mallard Creek sophomore point guard had one of the best games of her career with 37 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 79-73 win at North Mecklenburg on Feb. 10.
The victory helped Mallard Creek finish the regular season a perfect 23-0 overall, including 12-0 in the MECKA 4A conference, where they were league champions for the second year in a row.
Eboni Tinsley, East Lincoln Girls’ Basketball: The 5-foot-4, East Lincoln senior guard came up big when her team needed her most in the final week of the regular season, helping the Mustangs to wins over Maiden and West Lincoln.
Tinsley poured in 32 points, grabbed five rebounds, five steals and had five assists in her senior night, where East Lincoln beat Maiden, 70-66, Feb. 7.
Two nights later, Tinsley had 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in a 62-50 win at West Lincoln. The victory helped East Lincoln (18-5, 12-2) clinch their first outright conference championship since 1983.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 12. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
