Happening nearby Lake Norman: Feb. 22-28, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Music and theater
Seminar in Class Cult Films:
“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Doors open 30 minutes before each screening. $10 general admission. $5 students. Registration for The Warehouse Institute required at $10 per year. Information and advance tickets available at www.warehousepac.com. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
‘Middletown’:
“Middletown” is a moving and quirky contemporary play exploring the universe of a small American town. As a friendship develops between longtime resident John and new arrival Mary, the lives of the inhabitants of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points between. Contains strong language and mature themes. $15; $12 seniors/military/faculty/staff; $6 students K-college. Davidson College — Barber Theatre, 310 N. Main St., Davidson. 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’:
Tennessee Williams’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece follows troubled former schoolteacher Blanche DuBois as she leaves small-town Mississippi and moves in with her sister, Stella Kowalski and her husband, Stanley in New Orleans. Recommended ages: 12 and older. Times vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance tickets: Adult, $20; senior, $18; student younger than 21, $12. At the door tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. Feb. 23-March 12.
Stephen Anderson Trio:
Stephen Anderson is a composer and pianist whose music has been released on 14 published compact discs through a number of labels. Anderson is Associate Professor of Composition and Jazz Studies at the University of North Carolina and is director of the UNC Summer Jazz Workshop. Bassist Jeffry Eckels and drummer Kobie Watkins will join Anderson. Free and open to the public. Free. Davidson College — Tyler-Tallman Hall, 323 Concord Road, Davidson. 704-894-2000. davidson.edu. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
‘The Brand New Testament’:
Feature film screening of this fantasy/comedy in French with English subtitles. Information and advance tickets available at www.warehousepac.com, Robert Maier at 704-996-7724 or robert@warehousepac.com. $10 general admission. $6 students. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 5-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Liz Longley, singer-songwriter:
For tickets, please call the Union Box Office at 704-894-2135 or visit www.davidson.edu/the-arts/ticket-office $0-$17. Davidson College — Tyler-Tallman Hall, 323 Concord Road, Davidson. 704-894-2000. davidson.edu. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Special Event
Understanding Weight Loss and Surgical Weight Loss:
Ryan Heider, medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain the procedures and processes from the initial consultation to post-op nutritional counseling. Presentations are followed by a question and answer period. Center for Surgical Weight Loss, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Black History Month Celebration:
Display of Mooresville’s African-American history. Come enjoy the memorabilia provided by Cindy Jacobs, and celebrate as we reflect and honor African-Americans who paved the way and made a difference in our history. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22.
Go Red for Women Luncheon:
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a Go Red for Women luncheon in the hospital’s community rooms. Daniel Koehler, cardiologist, will be the featured speaker. Go Red for Women is an organization created by the American Heart Association that strives to make women more aware of their heart health and take better actions toward staying healthy. Lunch is complimentary, but space is limited, so please call 888-995-6762 to reserve your seat. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23.
LKN Kiwanis Club Annual Pancake Breakfast:
Pancakes and sausages. Silent auction and a performance by children from Musical Minds NC. $8 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12, free for children younger than 3. Lake Norman Charter Middle School, 12435 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 704-948-8600. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 25.
Health and Wellness Fair:
Healthy Home Market’s Health and Wellness Fair. Healthy Home Market, 261 Griffith St., Davidson. 704-892-6191. healthyhomemkt.com. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Nature
Off-Trail Adventure Hike:
Uncover the secrets of the preserve that are not accessible by trails. Join Outdoor Recreation staff to explore features that are only accessible off-trail. Come prepared to “bushwhack” with long pants, sturdy waterproof shoes and an adventurous spirit. Registration required. We will be hiking approximately three miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-3 p.m. 2/24
Southern Spring Home & Garden Show:
Details and stage schedules online: www.southernspringhomeandgardenshow.com $12 at the door; children younger than 15 (excluding groups) free with paying adult. The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-333-7709. theparkexponc.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2/24 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 26.
Pruning Workshop:
How does pruning help? Botanist Larry Mellichamp will demonstrate how proper pruning increases flower production, encourages new and healthy growth and provides the basis for a beautifully shaped tree, shrub and perennial. Come join us for an hour of classroom demonstration followed by two hours of observation and hands-on pruning. $45. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25.
Family Fort Building:
Learn the survival skill of shelter building with your family. Work together using materials found in the woods to build a sturdy, weather-resistant shelter. Registration required. Dress appropriately for the weather and work gloves are recommended but optional. Be prepared to hike so please wear sturdy shoes. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25.
Specimen of the Day: Winter Animal Adaptations:
Have you ever wondered how all the animals and plants in the forest survive the cold of winter? Discover your answer through this interactive hands-on program with one of our educators. Afterward, we will go on a short hike. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25.
Treasure Hunt for Darwin:
Join us on a treasure hunt to celebrate Charles Darwin. You will learn interesting tidbits about Darwin while you go on a hunt for treasure chests. Dress to go on a hike. Fun for the family.Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Track Trails: Nature’s Relationships:
Participants will receive the “Nature’s Relationships” guide to aid in exploring our woods in search of local flora and fauna. This hike will cover our new Track Trails program, which is an easy 1.2 mile hike along our trail system. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Feb. 27.
Activities for seniors
Think Spring Bingo Party:
No fee or registration required. You must be at least age 60 to participate. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28.
Comments