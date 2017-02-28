Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events March 1-7, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Theater
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’:
Recommended ages: 12 and older. Visit www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for complete scheule, details. Advance tickets: adult, $20; senior 65-plus, $18; student younger than 21, $12. At the door tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8-10 p.m. through March 12.
Music
The North Carolina Thumb & Finger Pickers Convention:
Worshops all day Friday, March 3, with open mike. Big Concert Saturday night at Mac Gray Auditorium, Statesville. Iredell Arts Council, Iredell Performing Arts, www.matthewweavermusic.com. Mac Gray Auditorium, 474 N. Center St., Statesville. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. March 4.
Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 1. 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 5.
Stroke Support Group:
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly Stroke Support Group that meets on the first Thursday of every month. The Stroke Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support to stroke victims and their families. Registration is not required. For information, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com. Free. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 1:30-3 p.m. March 2.
Free shredding event:
Bring documents for safe shredding. Free. Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 704-896-2461. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 4.
NC Agritunity Conference and Tradeshow:
NC Agritunity is a one-day educational conference for farmers of all types, featuring a tradeshow and keynote address from Rich Bonanno, director of North Carolina Cooperative Extension. The tradeshow and registration will open at 8 a.m., and the educational program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Two sessions will occur before lunch and two will occur after lunch, concluding at 3:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available for purchase on site. Please register in advance by visiting go.ncsu.edu/agritunity or by calling Iredell County Cooperative Extension Center at 704-873-0507 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Day of event walk-in registration may be limited. Iredell County Cooperative Extension, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. 704-873-0507. iredell.ces.ncsu.edu. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 4.
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7 p.m. March 2.
‘The Lorax’:
Celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss with a reading of “The Lorax,” followed by a short hike then plant a tree seed to take home. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. rmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 4-5 p.m. March 3.
Biology: Candy Cell:
Cells are the building blocks of all living things. Join us to learn about the structure and function of cells. You will get to make a cell out of candy and take home to enjoy your delicious scientific treat. Registration required. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 3.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on select Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, such as guided hikes, nature games, crafts and exploration. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration required. Additional dates for this program are March 1. 0 and March 2. 4. Same time.Notes: Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 3, 10 and 24.
Southern Spring Home & Garden Show:
$12 at the door; children younger than 15 (excluding groups), free with paying adult.The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-333-7709. theparkexponc.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3 and 4. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5.
Sustainability Salon: Art as Environmental Activism:
Moderated by Robert Bush, President & CEO of Arts & Science Council. Artists are agents of change. $5 general public. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 7-9 p.m. March 3.
Family Nature Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2-3 mile guided hike with a naturalist to discover the natural flora and fauna of the Piedmont. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 4.
Eager Beavers:
Did you know we have beaver right here at Reedy Creek? Well, we did. We will learn all about their special adaptations and go on a hike looking at their dams and their lodge. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 4.
Scavenger Hunt Hike:
Explore the preserve looking for specific natural things. You never know what we will stumble upon during this hike. Come find out!! Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. March 4. March 4.
Coyote Crusaders:
Coyotes are fascinating animals and can be found all over North Carolina and the U.S. Come ready to learn about these animals and also debunk myths about them. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. March 5.
Rosedale Winter Walk:
Come explore gardens at Historic Rosedale with Larry Mellichamp, retired professor of botany and horticulture from UNC Charlotte. Learn about plants that provide interest in the landscape during the cold months of winter. You will observe how barks, shapes of trees, berries, evergreen textures and so much more can keep your garden interesting throughout the year. Reservations $45 for individuals or $80 for a pair. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 1-5 p.m. March 5.
Budding Adventures:
Crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more. Learn about plant-life, animals and their homes, weather and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 6.
Babes in The Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 6.
Red Wolves: Here Today. Gone Tomorrow?:
Red wolves once lived upon the plains of Texas, in the swamps of Florida, and even into New England’s vast forests. Red wolf populations are dwindling, and no more than 45 remain. This past September, the US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing most of the last wolves to zoos, shrinking their current wild territory by almost 90 percent — a proposal that could erase 30 years of conservation success. Come learn how to prevent this with Christian Hunt, Southeast Program Associate for Defenders of Wildlife. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 7 p.m. March 7.
What’s In Your Garden?:
Davidson Horticultural Symposium. Includes lunch with the speakers. For information, email davidsonsymposium@gmail.com. $100. Davidson College - Knobloch Campus Center, 207 Faculty Drive, Davidson. 7:45 a.m.-4:40 p.m. March 7.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly two-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. March 2.
