Happening nearby Lake Norman: March 8-14, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 8.
Denim & Diamonds Casino Night:
The North Mecklenburg Woman’s Club invites you to an evening of fabulous fun, food and chance for charity, including ANSWER Scholarship, Caterpillar Ministries and Hope House Foundation. Details, email nmwclub@gmail.com. $100 per person. Cash bar available. www.nmwclub.org. Langtree Plantation, 554 Langtree Road, Mooresville. 704-897-7232. www.langtreeplantation.com. 7-11 p.m. March 11.
The Road to Medicare:
Choosing a Medicare Plan is an important, but often overwhelming, decision. This program provides an overview of Medicare. It is for those who are close to turning 65; considering retirement; have basic questions about Medicare; or want to sort out Medicare’s relationship with their employer’s group health plan. The presenter is a trained counselor through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), a free unbiased service administered through the NC Department of Insurance. This course is free of charge and completely non-commercial. Free. Charlotte-Mecklenberg Library — Cornelius Branch, 21105 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. www.cmlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 11.
Repticon Charlotte Reptile & Exotic Animal Show:
Vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Adults $10. Children 5 to 12 years old. Younger than 5, free. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12.
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 12.
Theater
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’:
Tennessee Williams’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. Recommended ages: 12 and older. Advance tickets: Adult, $20; senior 65 and older, $18; student younger than 21, $12. At The Door Tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8-10 p.m. March 9, 10 and 11. 2-4 p.m. March 12.
‘Ripcord’:
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates into an adventurous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. $20; senior and student, $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. March 10 and 11.
Nature
Beaver Bites and Hike:
Explore the largest rodents of Mecklenburg County in this one-hour hike on a semi-off trail to get an up-close look at a beaver lodge and dam and a possible beaver sighting. Registration required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. No strollers. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 8.
Junior Naturalist Series: Weather:
Join a McDowell Nature Educator in this new, six-part series that will get kids exploring the natural world. We will highlight many ecological and scientific features the Nature Preserve has to offer by enjoying nature walks, crafts, outdoor skills and educational lectures. By attending five out of six sessions, kids will earn a completion award. Registration required. Please bring a bottle of water and supplies for note-taking. Please wear sturdy, waterproof knee-high rubber boots, comfortable for hiking and dress appropriately for the weather. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 9.
Live Birds at the Library:
The Raptor Center will bring a few feathered friends to Mooresville Public Library’s Youth Room when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next free nature program. The public is invited to see these birds of prey and learn their role in nature. There is no charge and reservations are not needed. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. March 9.
Celebrate Wildlife:
Join us as we celebrate National Wildlife Week by discovering the wildlife in Mecklenburg County. We will go on a short hike to look for critters before settling down in the classroom to learn about and possibly meet some of our local animals. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. March 10.
Biology: Genetics:
Have you ever wondered what the DNA of a strawberry looks like? Come and find out as we extract DNA out of a strawberry and learn about genes. This class will count towards a make-up class for the Junior Naturalist program. Registration required. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 10.
Creature Feature:
Drop by for a visit with a Nature Center Naturalist and chat about some of their favorite creatures here at McDowell. Get up close and personal with the featured creature of the day. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-1:45 p.m. March 11.
Basics of Backpacking:
Learn about choosing the right pack, basic navigation skills and the do’s and don’ts of planning a backpacking trip. Registration required. Although not required, you are able to bring your own backpacking gear if you would like to. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-5 p.m. March 11.
Natural Connections: Nature Journaling:
Discover another way to connect to nature by slowing down and taking note of the world around you. We will start in the garden with some basics of Nature Journaling and the art of noticing and perhaps venture onto the trail to practice our skills. No experience needed. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 11.
Camellia Fair:
The Charlotte Camellia Society is hosting a Camellia Fair. The event is free and open to the public.Visitors can see colorful blooms and bring blooms to be judged. There will be a prize for the best bloom. Camellia talks will be given at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Camellia plants suitable for growing in the Charlotte area, will be available for purchase. Camellias are native to Asia but have been part of the Southern landscape since the early 19th century. For information, call 803-984-3237. Free. Charlotte Council-Garden Clubs, 1820 E. Sevth St., Charlotte. 704-375-4373. charlottecouncilofgardenclubs.org. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11.
Johnny Appleseed Day:
March 11 is Johnny Appleseed Day. Vendors at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market will be celebrating by passing out free apple recipes. Apples are an amazing fruit that can be used in many dishes. They can be grilled, cooked, baked, made into jellies, pies, applesauce, vinegar and more. Stop by today to purchase some delicious apples and pick up your free recipes. Free. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk about early Ecology and American Botany with Larry Mellichamp. Meet like-minded friends and find out how you can get involved with native habitats. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. March 12.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-2:30 p.m. March 12 and 26.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-3:30 p.m. March 12 and 26.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. March 13.
Artsy Adult Club: Spring Blooms:
If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two or three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration required. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14.
Music
Childrens Music Class:
Mooresville Arts now has children’s guitar lessons: Classes are offered on Saturday and Monday evening. Guitar instructors are Michael and Rachel Christian. Saturday Classes begin at 11 a.m. and Monday evening classes 4-5:30 p.m. Contact for lessons rfc1234567@gmail.com or Mooresville Arts 704 663-6661. Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. 4-5:30 p.m. March 11 and 13.
Talks & Readings
Lenten Season Worship:
Everyone welcome. Fair View United Methodist Church, 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-2880. 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays March 8-April 12.
Comments