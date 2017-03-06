Community news March 6, 2017: Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and Mooresville

Our Towns Habitat for Humanity
New director of development: The Lake Norman Habitat affiliate has hired Patrice Reynolds to join leadership team as the director of development.
Reynolds brings 30 years of nonprofit experience to the affiliate, working with both international agencies and small, local organizations. Her experience includes fundraising, board development, event planning, programming and volunteer coordination.
Most recently, Reynolds served six years as executive director for Friends of the Animals in Mooresville, where she led a four-year, $2.6 million capital campaign to build a pet education and adoption center. She has worked for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, the Children’s Museum of Iredell County and the international humanitarian agency CARE, based in her native Atlanta.
“Habitat for Humanity is changing the world—it’s a worthwhile, credible organization with a life-altering mission,” Reynolds said.
She has seen Habitat at work while volunteering on builds in Atlanta and Statesville. “It is truly moving to work alongside future homeowners and experience their profound joy and gratitude as they build their own home,” she said. “It’s sincerely humbling to know that my small volunteer effort has made such a difference in the life of that family and in the life of the community.”
In her new role with Our Towns, Reynolds will cultivate donor relationships, work with corporate sponsors and faith partners, and plan special events and board development.
Hough High
Honored: Art teacher Marjorie O’Shea, who has been named the 2017 North Carolina Art Educator. The award recognizes excellence and service.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Employee of the year: The medical center has named Yang Hancock, RN, Critical Care Unit, as 2016 Employee of the Year. Hancock began her career at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center as a volunteer.
Pine Lake Prep
STEM open house: The school in Mooresville commemorated the opening of its new $5 million facility during an open house recenlty that highlighted Project Lead The Way, a STEM curriculum.
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
New location: The business has expanded into Iredell County with the opening of a new Mooresville location at 206 Joe Knox Ave. Dr. John Lesher is available for patient appointments related to back and neck pain at the new Mooresville office.
HAWK Academic Scholarship
Time to apply: This program aims to further the education and to support leadership development of young members of Habitat and Wildlife Keepers (HAWK).
Awards of $500 will be presented to the successful applicants in May 2017.
To be eligible you must: be 16 to 25 years old as of the award date; and affirm your intention to pursue education in the environmental sciences, environmental or renewable energy engineering, biology or biology sub-specialties, wildlife management sciences, sustainability or other related fields.
Education may be through a formal academic curriculum or informally, offered by a not-for-profit organization or government agency.
If you have questions about the criteria or would like to apply, please send an email to HAWKncwf@gmail.com. The application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. is April 10.
Grand Oak Elementary School
CMS Art show: These six artists were chosen to represent the school in Huntersville at the annual Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Art Show, which will be hung at Spirit Square, in Charlotte, to celebrate Art Education. These artists were chosen not only for their artistic talent but, for their consistent work ethic in the art room. A reception hosted by the CMS Visual Arts Director Cheryl Maney, will be held for all the artists. Families, art teachers, superintendents, and principals of the artists, are invited to attend this event.
