Boy Scouts who earned Eagle rank in January 2017

These Boy Scouts achieved their Eagle Scout rank in January. The Scout’s name, hometown, Troop number, sponsoring group and parents’ names are listed as provided by the Mecklenburg Council of Boy Scouts of America. Some Scouts also provided information on their Eagle projects.
John Charles Wright Davis, Cornelius 28031, Troop 72 Bethel Presbyterian, Kecin and Anna Davis.
Nicholas Westhofen, Huntersville 28078, Troop 19, Huntersville Presbyterian Church, Julie and Chuck Westhofen.
“Installed paver path at Lake Norman Charter High School for students to walk from parking lot to front door.
“The most important thing I learned was time management and that I cannot be deadline driven anymore.”
Jarom Winslow Cobb, Huntersville 28078, Troop 156, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Matthew Cobb.
Griffin Vaughn Cook, Charlotte 28269, Troop 148 Mallard Creek Presbyterian, Chris Cook.
Heath James Currie, Charlotte 28216, Troop 51 Cooks Memorial Presbyterian, Greg and Ann Currie.
“My Eagle Scout project was building Owl nesting boxes for the Carolina Raptor Center to help replace their natural nesting places that are disappearing due to development.
“The most important thing I learned was leadership.”
James Landrum Padgett, Mt. Holly 28120, Troop 70 Paw Creek Presbyterian, David Padgett.
Andrew Carson Permenter, Charlotte 28216, Troop 9, St. Patrick Catholic, Thomas Permenter.
Justin Xavier Frazier, Charlotte 28269, Troop 107, University Park Baptist Church, Telia and Moses Frazier.
“Justin constructed a climbing structure for younger children at Latta Plantation.
“I learned I that I could plan and make my vision a reality.”
Alexander Wayne Strohminger, Charlotte 28262, Troop 13, University City UMC.
Comments