Happening nearby Lake Norman: March 15-21, 2017

Theater
‘Ripcord’:
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates into an adventurous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. General - $20. Senior/student - $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18.
‘Mary Poppins, the Musical’:
Twenty-nine actors in grades 9-12 at the Community School of Davidson will tackle this rousing musical. will present the show. Tickets are $10 online www.csdspartans.seatyourself.biz. Tickets, seats permitting, will also be available at the door at a cost of $15 for adults and $12 for students. Children 10 and younger are $5 for all performances, seats permitting. Advanced tickets are recommended. Info: Melissa Ohlman-Roberge at mroberge@csdspartans.org. CSD ArtSpace, 404 Armour St., Davidson. 7 p.m. March 16. 4 and 8 p.m. March 17. 2 and 8 p.m. March 18. 2 p.m. March 19.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
WA Hough High School’s Theatre Department presents the musical comedy with a cast and crew of 45 Hough students in the production, and an orchestra of 100 students to accompany the show. Tickets are on sale online at www.houghtheatre.org, $10 general admission, or reserved seating for $15. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $12, if available. Hough’s Auditorium, 12420 Bailey Road, Cornelius. 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18. 2 p.m. March 18.
Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 15.
Lenten Season Worship:
Led by Susan Harrison. Everyone welcome. Fair View United Methodist Church1430 Mecklenburg Highway (corner of Highway 115 and Fairview Road), Mooresville 28115. 704-664-2880. 6:30-7 p.m. March 15 through April 12.
Vegetable Gardening with Master Gardeners:
Bring any gardening questions, problems, or plant samples for a plant clinic to follow. Free. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S Main St., Mooresville 28115. 704-664-2927. 7-8 p.m. March 16.
Movies on Main:
“War Room.” Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. 8-10:30 p.m. March 17.
Mooresville Scheduled Power Outage:
Duke Power has scheduled a temporary power outage that will affect several traffic lights in the Mooresville area. Traffic lights affected by this outage include: Highway 3 and Kistler Farm Road; Highway 3 and Harris Crossing; Magnolia St. and East Center Street; Magnolia St. and Cabarrus Avenue: and 716 E. Iredell Ave. 10-midnight March 18.
Music on Main:
Daniel D. performing. Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 18.
Boater’s Safety Education:
Taught by Education Officer Russ Klein of the Lake Norman Sail & Power Squadron. Parents and children (at least 10 years old) are encouraged to attend together. All registrations must be done online at www.usps.org/lakenorman. $45 with student manual; $25 without. Duke Energy Environmental Center, McGuire Nuclear Station Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
Odell Lions Club Spring Bar-B-Que:
Plates, which include either BBQ pork or chicken, BBQ beans, slaw and bread, are $8. Pork sandwiches are $3 or four for $10. Bulk BBQ is $8 per pound. Drinks and dessert are available. Eat in or take out. There will be broom sales and local honey for sale. Odell Lions Club, 2000 Odell School Road, Concord. 704-996-0387. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18.
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 19.
Cornelius
Weather permitting, the Smithville Park parking lots will be closed all day for repairs on March 20. Limited parking is available on nearby streets and at the Cornelius Community Garden at 20708 Catawba Ave.
ServSafe Class Scheduled for March in Iredell County:
ServSafe teaches the essentials of safe food handling. The fee for the course is $90 and covers the textbook, materials and refreshments. The fee is $50 for persons who have a revised sixth edition book and need to recertify or retest without taking the class. Registration forms are available at the Cooperative Extension Office or online at iredell.ces.ncsu.edu. The class is limited to 25 participants. The deadline for registration is March 17 or until the class is filled. For information, call 704-873-0507; email ann_simmons@ncsu.edu; or visit Iredell County Cooperative Extension. Iredell County Cooperative Extension, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. 704-873-0507. iredell.ces.ncsu.edu. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 21.
Senior Center activities
Volunteers Transportation Service Training:
If you are interested in attending this training and becoming a transportation volunteer, please contact the Senior Center at 704-662-3337 to register or for more information. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-3 p.m. March 15.
Young Hearts St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon:
Come celebrate with friends and bring a main dish to share with the group. Young Hearts is a Senior Social Club that meets monthly at South Iredell Senior Center. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16.
St. Patrick’s Day Dance:
Enjoy food, fun, fellowship and friends as we dance to the tunes. Everyone is invited to the celebration whether you dance or not. Please bring your favorite snack or finger food to share and be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. Don’t forget to wear your St. Patrick’s Day green. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus and their spouse or caregiver. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. March 17.
Single Seniors Gathering:
Following the meeting the group will be going out for lunch at O’Charleys. Be sure to wear your St. Patrick Day green. The Single Seniors focus on making new friends, going places together and having an all-around good time. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-3 p.m. March 20.
Talks & Meetings
Lecture: The Union between Heritage & Contemporary Design:
Seminar on the union between heritage and contemporary design conducted by ceramic artists Rob and Beth Mangum. Presented by the Delhom Service League and Friends of the Mint. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 15.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. March 15 and 21.
Alzheimer’s Support Group:
Free. Elmcroft Senior Living, 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte. 704-541-9333. www.elmcroft.com. 6 p.m. March 16.
Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Jonesville AME Zion Church:
Pastor Alvin Denson of Walking By Faith Community Church Matthews and Pastor Walter Johnson of Jonesville AME Zion Church will host this year’s Annual Community Prayer Breakfast. Multiple churches of diverse denominations and faith will gather for fellowship and hear a variety of inspirational speakers. This year’s theme — Giants or Grasshoppers: As a man thinketh, so is he; Proverbs 23. Free. Jonesville AME Zion Church, 11700 Idlewild Road, Matthews. 8-11 a.m. March 18.
Probus Club of Lake Norman:
The Probus Club of Lake Norman is composed of retired people from the professional and business sectors who join together in a non-political, non-sectarian manner to meet like-minded individuals, keep minds active, make new friends and expand interests. This club meets monthly and gatherings include a half hour coffee social followed by a brief business meeting and a presentation by a guest speaker who will address a topic of mutual interest. Guests are welcome. Free. www.probus.org. Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. 704-663-0986. www.bereabaptist.net. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 21.
Iredell Beekeepers Association:
The speaker will be Garry Whitley of G & S Bee Supply. Topic is “Five Ways We Are Killing Our Bees.” Question & Answer session to follow. Free to the public. Iredell County Cooperative Extension, 444 Bristol Dr., Statesville. 704-873-0507. iredell.ces.ncsu.edu. 7-9 p.m. March 21.
Nature
St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt:
Put your natural knowledge to the test as you follow the Leprechaun’s clues through the woods to find the hidden treasure. This self-guided treasure hunt requires only a sturdy pair of shoes and your sense of adventure. Meet at the nature center for your first clue. Drop-ins welcome; activity is ongoing. This activity is ongoing. Total distance to walk is less than 2 miles along easy to moderate trails. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18.
Budding Adventures:
Crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more to learn about plant-life, animals and their homes, weather, and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. March 20.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21.
Sizzling Succulents - with the Charlotte Garden Club:
Guest speaker Brie Arthur. Free. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m., programs begin at 7:15 p.m. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:15-8:15 p.m. March 20.
Art
Endless Embroidery with Susan Edmonson:
Hand embroidery is beautiful as well as fun and relaxing. Each month we will explore a set of embroidery stitches that are similar in techniques. $30 per class. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. March 15.
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 21.
