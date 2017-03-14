This season’s finest: Lincoln Charter point guard makes most of championship moment

Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The Lincoln Charter junior point guard made the most of his championship moment, scoring 25 points, dishing six assists and grabbing six rebounds, to lead his team to a 1A state title, beating Kestrel Heights 97-75 in the finals at University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center.
Shubert, who has multiple Division I basketball offers, was named the game’s most valuable player.
Lincoln Charter became the first Lincoln County team to win a NCHSAA basketball state championship.
Cannon School Golf Team: The Cannon School golf team had a historic week on the golf course.
The Cougars started by winning the Carmel High School Challenge at Carmel Country Club on March 6 by nine shots. Cannon School junior, Michael Sanders (LSU commit from Davidson), led the way, winning the tournament as individual, too, with a five-under-par, 67.
The same day, Cannon School had depth to field another team at the Irish Creek Invitational, where they finished as runner-up, led by Michael Baker’s 73.
Cannon School finished their week by winning the Members’ Wildewood High Invitational on March 10-11.
Jonathan Perez, Lake Norman Baseball: The Lake Norman junior pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout to help his team a 2-0 win over rival, Hough, March 8.
Perez, who struck out six batters, allowing only four hits against Hough, is 2-0 this season and has not allowed a run in 13 innings of work.
Kylie Haarmann, Statesville Christian Girls’ Soccer: The Statesville Christian junior all-state forward is off to a strong start, scoring eight of her team’s 18 goals in four games this season.
Haarmann had a three goals in a 6-1 win over Grace Christian on March 3 before scoring the game-winning in a 1-0 victory over Kerr-Vance the next day.
She scored two goals apiece in the Lions’ 9-0 win over Tri-City Christian on March 7 and their 3-2 loss to Christ the King on March 9.
Kieran Rinaldi, Lake Norman Girls’ Lacrosse: The Lake Norman senior attacker is off to a blistering start this season as she has 21 goals and 11 assists to help lead the Wildcats to a perfect 4-0 start.
Rinaldi, a Radford University signee, had a big week, with six goals and two assists in a 9-6 win over Charlotte Catholic on March 6, while she netted eight goals in a 20-8 victory at Hickory on March 9.
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Lake Norman Charter ran the state’s No. 1 times in all classifications in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs March 7 at Forestview.
Howlett a personal-best 5:04.03 in the 1600-meter run, also setting a personal-record with 10:57.70 in the 3200-meter run in the same meet.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through March 12. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
