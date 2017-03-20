Happening nearby Lake Norman: March 22-28, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Theater
‘Ripcord’:
A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates into an adventurous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. General $20. Senior/student, $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. March 23-25.
Music
Lil Yachty:
Davidson College presents its annual spring concert with Lil Yachty and special guest Quinn XCII. There are two types of tickets available — floor standing room and upper level seating. Both ticket types are general admission for the area in which they were purchased. Maximum of 10 tickets per order. Visit the Union Box Office in-person, online or call 704-894-2135. For handicap accommodations, please call 704-894-2547. No outside food or drink are allowed. Parking is available adjacent to Baker Sports Complex. $15. Davidson College — John M. Belk Arena, 200 Baker Drive, Davidson. 704-894-2000. www.davidsonwildcats.com. 8-11 p.m. March 24.
Traditional Music Series: Si Kahn & Saro Lynch-Thomason:
Appalachian ballad singer, folklorist and activist Saro Lynch-Thomason joins forces with Charlotte’s own folk musician, civil rights leader, and labor and community organizer Si Kahn for this performance. Folk music has always been the music of the people, often serving as a tool of social activism. For tickets, please contact the Union Box Office at 704-894-2135 or www.davidson.edu/the-arts/ticket-office. $15. Davidson College — Tyler-Tallman Hall, 323 Concord Road, Davidson. 704-894-2000. davidson.edu. 7:30-9 p.m. March 28.
Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 22 and 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 26.
Mac & Cheese Cook Off:
Mooresville merchants will compete for “Best Mac & Cheese Chef” and there will be a Fashion Show presented by the students of Future Fashion Designers. $10-$20. Mooresville Depot Visual Arts Center, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. 6-9:30 p.m. March 26.
Top Deck Car and Truck Show:
Door prizes will be awarded to car and truck show participants. Sons of the American Legion Post 321 will have food for purchase. There will be live music and 50/50 raffle with donations to local charity. Family and kid friendly event. Town Center, 105 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 704-919-1301. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 26.
James Hoyt Wilhelm Park Dedication:
James Hoyt Wilhelm attended Cornelius High School, on the grounds where Cornelius Elementary School now stands. There he perfected his knuckleball, going on to be an professional baseball player for 20 years and serving in the Army during World War II. He was elected into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985. Concessions available for purchase. James Hoyt Wilhelm Park, 21126 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 26.
Book Discussion Club:
Join a group of book lovers for a monthly book discussion on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For March, the book of choice is any book by Paul Johnson, historian, journalist, author. The group will be led by Tenley Andrews. All book lovers are welcome to join in the discussion. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1-3 p.m. March 28.
Religion
Wednesday Night Worship:
Located in the sanctuary, the Wednesday Night Worship service is a contemplative service that offers an opportunity to slow down and be refreshed. Each week there is a variety of music led by acoustic instruments and piano. Communion is served at the kneeling rail each week. The message is different from Sunday mornings. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. 704-892-8566. www.mtzionumc.net. 6:40-7:30 p.m. March 22.
Lenten Season Worship:
Led by Susan Harrison. Everyone welcome. Fair View United Methodist Church1430 Mecklenburg Highway (corner of N.C. 115 and Fairview Road), Mooresville 28115. 704-664-2880. 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 12.
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. March 23.
Lake Norman Covekeeper March Meeting:
Sam Perkins, the Catawba Riverkeeper, will update us on the status of coal ash pond litigation, Water Watcher training and other CRF initiatives and events. Don’t miss this informative presentation. For information, contact Ben Benoit, 704-489-6249. Free. East Lincoln Fire Department, 406 S. Pilot Knob Road, Denver. 704-822-5999. www.eastlincolnfd.com. 7-8 p.m. March 23.
Spring Peepers Hike:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve for an easy guided hike through our beautiful forest during early spring. We will listen for the sounds of spring along our journey. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1-2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-4 p.m. March 26.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. March 27.
Sports
Union Sportsmen’s Alliance Charlotte Area Fishing Tournament:
Bass fishing tournament on Lake Norman. $125 per 2-person boat. Blythe Landing, 15901 NC 73, Huntersville. 704-336-8869. 7 a.m. March 26.
