Bailey Middle School band hits superior notes

Bailey Middle School
Congratulations: The seventh- and eighth-grade band performed three pieces and sight-reading for adjudicators at the South Central District Music Performance Adjudication on March 8 and earned ratings of “Superior” from each of them. This is the fifth year in a row that the band has received a rating of “Superior” at the South Central District Music Performance Adjudication ,which is held at Wingate University. The band is director by Ruth Petersen
Band members include the following: flute - Kylie Blackwell, Brianna Colon, Sydney Lorenz, Sienna Miller, Sydney Sanchez, Emmalee Stapleton, and Shia Tiwari; clarinet - Erin Batty, Caroline Coke, Alexandro Fernandez, Emily Guerry, Amy Hume, Addie Quattlebaum, and Connor Rink; bass clarinet - Mitch Dreffer; alto saxophone - Michael Bridges, Miles Gil, Clarke Harper, and Spencer Turney; tenor saxophone - Harry Black; baritone saxophone - Joselyn Cordova-Flores; trumpet - Caleb Collins, Joseph Mushyakov, Justin Pradas, Will Priddy, Colin Schultz, Kate Sittler, Gabriel Thompson, and Matthew Wunder; trombone - Kyra Hurst; euphonium - Lucas Coker and Grace Hable; tuba - Kyle Scavo; and percussion - Nikolaus Heiser, Mia Raymond, Beau Varga, and Michael Yarbrough.
SouthLake Christian Academy
State Science Fair: Two SouthLake Christian Academy students will present science projects at the 2017 NC Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held March 24-25 at Meredith College in Raleigh. Eighth-graders Taylor Geist and Ryan Helms earned the opportunity after finishing in the top three of their respective categories at the 2017 Region 6 NC Science & Engineering Fair, which was hosted at UNC Charlotte on Feb. 17-18.
Geist finished first at UNC Charlotte in the Engineering Category. She will present a study on solar circuits at Meredith College that reveals the difference between a parallel design and a series design for photovoltaic cells in a solar panel.
Helms came in third in the Technology Category. He will demonstrate which carbohydrates create the most voltage in Saltwater Batteries.
Grand Oak Elementary
Beginner’s Day: Please register your child now for the annual Beginner’s Day for our newest pupils April 26th from 8:45-10:45 a.m. April 26. Parents can learn about our school and students will get the opportunity to have a short classroom visit with our kindergarten teachers. Call the school in Huntersville at 980-343-2063 if you have questions.
