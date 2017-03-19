This season’s finest: South Iredell senior forward helps soccer team to historic win

Meaghan Quinn, South Iredell Girls’ Soccer: The South Iredell senior forward helped South Iredell to a historic, 2-0 victory at Lake Norman on March 14.
Quinn scored the first goal as the Vikings became the first Iredell County team ever to beat Lake Norman.
Quinn came back two days later, scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Mooresville.
Quinn has seven goals this season, helping South Iredell to a perfect 5-0 start.
Lissi Gordon, Community School of Davidson Girls’ Soccer: The Community School of Davidson senior forward also had a historic week, scoring three goals in 14-1 victory over Bessemer City on March 15 to become her program’s all-time leading scorer with 75 goals.
Gordon, a Liberty University signee, has six goals and two assists for the Spartans, who are off to a 7-1-1 start.
Alec Burleson, East Lincoln Baseball: The East Lincoln senior left-hander had a big week on the mound and at the plate to lead the Mustangs to wins over Bunker Hill and Newton Conover.
Burleson’s biggest game of the season so far came at Bunker Hill on March 14 as he went 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBI and two doubles. In the same game, he went seven innings on the mound, allowing five hits, no runs, while striking out 11 batters.
Burleson, an East Carolina signee, is hitting .524 on the season, and is also 2-0 on the mound with 23 strikeouts and a 0.41 earned run average (ERA).
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Lake Norman Charter junior posted the state’s best 3200-meter run for the second week in a row, clocking a personal-best 10:37.39 at the Cannon Invitational on March 16, nearly 20 seconds faster than her time a week ago. Her time was the 17th-best in state history.
Howlett also has the No. 1 1600-meter run time this outdoor to date, with a 5:04.03 at Forestview on March 7.
Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School Track: The Woodlawn School senior got off to a strong start to his outdoor season, winning the 800 and 1600-meter runs at the Cannon Invitational, March 16.
Schneider, a U.S. Naval Academy appointee, ran a personal-best 2:05.06 in the 800-meter run.
Schneider, the defending NCISAA 1A/2A state champion in the 3200-meter run, also finished 10th in the 1600-meter run two days later at the Marvin Ridge Invitational.
Braxton Tracy, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School junior was on his way to school, March 10, when Coach Pat Whisenant called him to see if could play in the Wildewood High School Invitational that day, with teammate Tim Bunten suffering from 104-degree temperature.
Tracy turned his car around, went home, got his clubs and clothes, and joined his Cannon School team at the Wildewood High School Invitational in Columbia, S.C.
While Tracy shot an 82 that day, he came back the next day and shot a 71 to help the Cougars win the tournament, and give him a top 20 finish individually.
Braeden McCarthy, SouthLake Christian Lacrosse: The SouthLake Christian sophomore is playing multiple roles for his team as he is not only a standout midfielder, but also is the main faceoff guy, in the attack and leads the man up, man down rotation for his team.
McCarthy had a big week leading the Eagles (3-2) to a 13-5 win over Covenant Day on March 14, scoring four goals and three assists, while also winning 10-2 at Wesleyan Christian, March 16, with five goals and two assists.
McCarthy has 25 goals this season and has won 75 percent of his faceoffs.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
