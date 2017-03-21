Lincoln Charter basketball team completes championship mission

The Lincoln Charter basketball team was on a mission this season.
In fact, from the time they lost to Winston-Salem Prep, 63-60, on a buzzer beating, three-pointer in last year’s 1A West Regional championship state semifinals March 5, their focus been on one thing: getting to the championship game.
Just minutes after that game, a heartbroken Lincoln Charter basketball team vowed to “never let that happen again” in their locker room in Wake Forest’s Joel Coliseum.
This season, they wore their emotions on their chest, literally, as the Eagles’ players and coaches’ and many students donned their “On a Mission,” team T-shirts.
The Lincoln Charter basketball family also made sure to remind themselves even on social media as many twitter and/or Facebook posts had the #OnAMission.
“Since Day 1, this team was on a mission to win a championship,” said Lincoln Charter Basketball coach Brad Gabriel, in his fourth year as head coach. “Many of these guys had been working toward that championship goal since they day they arrived in seventh, eighth, ninth grade.”
After rolling through the first three rounds of the playoffs this year, winning by 24, 27, and 25 points, respectively, Lincoln Charter ran into a familiar foe in Winston Salem Prep on Feb .28.
This time, coach Gabriel and his team left nothing to chance, taking the lead six minutes into the first quarter and never giving it back in a 75-65 victory to advance to the 1A West Regional championship game, again.
“Losing to Winston-Salem Prep played a huge role in our success this season,” Lincoln Charter junior point guard Kody Shubert said. “After losing on a buzzer beating, we didn’t want to have that feeling again, because it was the worst feeling in the world. It still hurts. We waited almost 365 days to win that game. We wanted to play them (Winston-Salem Prep) again.”
While the Winston-Salem Prep win was huge, Lincoln Charter was still two wins away from a state championship.
In the next game against Mount Airy, the Eagles found themselves down 11 points midway through the third quarter.
But on the brink of losing, Shubert (14 points) and company found a way to come back and win a nail-biter, 54-51, at Wake Forest’s Joel Coliseum, advancing to the state championship.
“Honestly, we probably should have lost to Mount Airy, and I’m still not sure how we won that game,” said Gabriel, who also lost three times in the regional final as a player at Bandys. “But sometimes things are just meant to be, and you get the breaks. ...
“After that game, I started to think this is the team of destiny.”
Lincoln Charter completed the final chapter of their championship story one week later, rolling past Kestrel Heights (31-2), 97-75, to win the 1A state title March 11.
In the euphoria of the postgame celebration, Lincoln Charter not only celebrated a school-record 30th victory, but also entrenched themselves as the first Lincoln County team ever to win a NCHSAA state championship.
The Eagles won it all with their trademark balance as Kody Shubert led five Eagles in double figures with 25 points, while Jackson Gabriel and London England had 19 points each, Levontae Knox had 15 points and Jehlon Johnson scored 10 points.
Coach Gabriel says they wouldn’t have won a championship with contributions across the roster, with role players like seniors Jeremy Collonia, Cory Martin and Bryce Wilson; juniors Kendrick Davis and Zeke Mayfield; and freshman Axel Holm, also making critical plays along the way.
Shubert, the 1A state championship games’ most valuable player, says winning it all together meant even more to do with the tight-knit, Lincoln Charter program.
“Lincoln Charter basketball (all teams) is like one big family, and to do this with them was the greatest feeling in the world,” Shubert said. “This wasn’t just about our team, but the entire program, the school, and the county. We were proud to be the first one (team) to bring a championship back to Lincoln County.”
“I’ve never won a championship as a player, so I had all the butterflies the players did before the game,” Gabriel said. “This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, which made it feel even better. The fact that East Lincoln and Lincolnton haven’t won one says just how difficult it is to do.”
The championship celebration was a surreal feeling on the court at University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, where so many Tar Heel greats have also had defining moments.
While Coach Gabriel was elated for his entire team, he also drank in the moment with son, Jackson Gabriel.
“It’s was overwhelming feeling to walk onto that court before the game” at Dean Dome, Gabriel said. “But the thing I will never forget is the look on all our players’ faces after winning the game, it’s something I’ll always treasure. And to also get to experience all of that with my son (Jackson) was also very special.”
Less than 48 hours after winning the state championship, coach Gabriel found his team in the gym, ready to get back to work on a repeat performance.
Gabriel was quick to remind his team to take some off before they can formally get back to work.
The future for Lincoln Charter is bright for many reasons, starting with the fact that they return all five starters, as well as rising senior, 6-foot-4, Josh Haudek, who missed this season with a torn ACL.
The Eagles will also bring up several talented players from the J.V. team led by 6-foot-4, rising sophomore Demitri McCall.
The Lincoln Charter J.V. team, led by coach Chan Mayfield, who is also varsity assistant, went 18-2 this season.
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ middle-school basketball, led by coach Jamie Seitz, who is also varsity assistant, is 68-7 in the last five years, and hasn’t lost in three years.
“When you surround yourself with great kids and great coaches with a common goal, great things are going to happen,” said Gabriel, who is 98-31 in his four years at Lincoln Charter. “We might not have the most talented kids overall, but we work harder to overcome our deficiencies. …
“Honestly, we could have an ever brighter future, because we have a great middle-school team, a great J.V. team and all five starters and some of key reserves returning from a state championship team. We should be a contender next year and into the future.”
The Lincoln Charter players know nothing is going to come easy.
“We want to win another state championship next year, but we understand to do that we are going to have to work even harder because we have that target on our backs now,” Shubert said. “Our next mission is to win it all again. We’re excited about that challenge.”
