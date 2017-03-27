Happening nearby Lake Norman: March 29-April 4, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Special Event
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’:
Musical revue celebrates the agonies and triumphs of the mating game, from dating and finding love to marriage and in-laws. Recommended ages: 12 and older. Times vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance tickets: adult - $20; senior 65+-plus - $18; student younger than 21 - $12. At the door tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. Through April 9.
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29. 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 2.
‘Alice in Wonderland’:
An audience participation play for children ages 3-12 and children of all ages. Children are invited to help the cook pepper the tarts, have tea with the Mad Hatter, dance with the flowers and more. Come 20 minutes before the show for free pre-show activities such as Pin the tail on the White Rabbit or Rabbit Tunnel Race. Audiences may even participate in their seats. $10. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. April 1 and 8.
‘My Child Can’t Sit Still’:
Have you ever wondered why your child can sit in front of the TV or IPAD screen for hours, but seems to have no ability to attend to a paper and pencil task? Learn the answer to this question, as well as additional recommendations to help lengthen your child’s attention span. This lunchtime topic is designed for parents/caregivers who have children between 2 to 6 years. Free. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Harborside Wellbeing PLLC, 17505 W. Catawba Ave., Ste. 100, Cornelius. 704-940-1822. www.harborsidewb.com. 12-12:30 p.m. April 4.
Wednesday Night Worship:
Located in the sanctuary, the Wednesday Night Worship service is a contemplative service that offers a unique opportunity to slow down and be refreshed.Each week there is a variety of music led by acoustic instruments and piano. Communion is served at the kneeling rail each week. The message is different from Sunday mornings. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. 704-892-8566. www.mtzionumc.net. 6:40-7:30 p.m. March 29.
Nature
Night Hike:
Join McDowell Nature Center staff for a night hike and enjoy exploring the preserve. Listen for nocturnal animals such as owls, coyotes and more. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Please bring water. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6-7:30 p.m. March 29.
Girl Scout Fun Day:
Celebrate National Girl Scout Week and get outside on a no-school day. Participate in fun activitiessuch as hunting for creepy crawlies, geocaching, and fort building. Then relax and roast your own s’mores around the campfire. Individual Scouts or entire troops welcome. Daisy Scouts must have an adult to attend; other parents may drop-off or participate. Registration required. An adult must attend with any Daisies (ages 5-6; 1 adult for every 3 Daisies max); other adults welcome to participate or drop-off. If dropping off, paperwork required to be filled out the morning of the program. Drop-off paperwork will be sent via email if necessary. If desired, bring a bag of lunch to eat after the program. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9:30-11:30 a.m. 3/31
Wild for Wildflowers — Family Event:
Join us for a journey of discovery through the Van Landingham Glen where you will explore the secret lives of six native wildflowers, up close and personal. Crafts, game, and all about wildflowers and woodlands. Celebrate spring at the botanical gardens. Ages 5-11. Adult(s) must accompany children. Rain date - April 8. Tickets: Purchase online at gardens.uncc.edu or day of at the door. Cash or check only. Arrive by 10:30 a.m. to participate in all activities. $6 per child (accompanying adult, free). UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 1.
Family Nature Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2- to 3-mile guided hike on uneven terrain with a naturalist to discover the natural flora and fauna of the Piedmont. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 1.
Down by the Lake:
Reedy Creek has three lakes on the property, Dragonfly Pond being the largest. This hike will take us around the lake to explore the habitat and the animals that live there. We might even visit a beaver lodge. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 6 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. April 1.
Camping Basics:
Are you new to camping or want to beef up on your knowledge? If you answered yes, then this program is for you. We will go over the essentials to make any camping trip a success, go over some tips and get all your questions answered. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. April 1.
Gearing Up Your Organic Garden “Growcery”:
Wear gardening clothes, and bring a trowel, shovel and a box or bags for plants. Handout and herbal treats included. Cost: $35 or $60 for two.Register for this class by emailing us at millsgardenherbs@roadrunner.com or by phone. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com. Cost: $35 or two for $60. Mills Garden Herb Farm, 732 Mills Garden Road, Statesville. 704-873-3361. millsgardenherbfarm.com. 2-5 p.m. April 2.
Reedy Animal Meet n’ Greet:
Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. April 2.
What Comes from Eggs?:
Birds aren’t the only animals laying eggs this spring. Come learn about the differences between amphibian, reptile, bird and insect eggs. Search the trails for all types of eggs and make a life cycle craft to take home. Registration and parent participation is required (adults free). Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. $5. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4 p.m. April 2.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat, and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration is required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. www.naturefind.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. April 3.
Nature Journaling with Clare Walker Leslie:
Reignite your sense of wonder about the natural world, and discover the peace and grounding that comes from connecting with nature. Join Habitat and Wildlife Keepers (HAWK) and best-selling author and naturalist Clare Walker to learn simple prompts and exercises that will inspire you to use all of your senses to notice the colors, sounds, smells, and textures of the trees, plants, animals, birds, insects, clouds, and other features that can be seen right outside your home, no matter where you live. We will start with a walk along the Four Mile Creek Greenway at 5 p.m. for a hands-on demonstration of Walker’s methods and then we will meet at the Community Center at 7 p.m. to discuss nature journaling in more detail so that everyone can use these techniques to deepen their relationship with nature.The walk and presentation are free and open to everyone, including and especially children. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 4.
