Cornelius police corporal honored at retirement

Cpl. W.L. “Lee” Cook retired March 1 from the Cornelius Police Department after more than 12 years with the Town of Cornelius and almost 20 years in law enforcement.
During the Cornelius Board of Commissioners meeting on March 6, Cook was recognized for his years of service by Chief Bence Hoyle and received his service weapon from Mayor Chuck Travis.
Cook experienced a medical emergency Sept. 24 after a routine surgery. He remained hospitalized for weeks in a medically induced coma. He was released from the hospital in early December. The effects prevented him from returning to the job.
Cook served as a security police officer in the United States Air Force for six years before beginning his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. In 1998, he was hired by Mecklenburg County Security Police where he served until 2004 when he was hired by the Cornelius Police Department.
Cook was assigned to the Field Operations Division as a patrolman and was recognized as a Master Police Officer before being transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division as an investigator several years later. He was transferred to the Support Services Division and worked in Community Services prior to being promoted to the rank of corporal on Aug. 1. Cook was a general instructor, firearms instructor, armorer, taser instructor, simunition instructor, and received both his intermediate and advanced law enforcement certificate from North Carolina Training and Standards.
Cook was known as a problem-solver and there was no problem large or small he could not resolve. His responsibilities included fleet maintenance which involved maintaining the police fleet as well as ordering and equipping new vehicles. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure officers had vehicles in good working order and the up-to-date equipment they needed.
