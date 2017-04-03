Happening nearby Lake Norman: April 5-11, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Theater
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’:
Musical revue celebrates the agonies and triumphs of the mating game, from dating and finding love to marriage and in-laws. Recommended ages 12 years and older. See www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance tickets: Adult, $20; senior 65 years and older, $18; student younger than 21 years, $12. At the door tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. Through April 9.
‘Alice in Wonderland’:
An audience participation play for children ages 3-12 and children of all ages. Children are invited to help the cook pepper the tarts, have tea with the Mad Hatter, dance with the flowers and more. Come 20 minutes before the show for free pre-show activities such as ’Pin the tail on the White Rabbit’ or ’Rabbit Tunnel Race’. Audiences may even participate in their seats. Performances are April 1st, 8th at 10am, 1pm, 4pm at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. $10. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m., 4-5 p.m. April 8.
Music
Spring Davidson College Chorale Concert:
Davidson’s premier student choral ensemble performs its annual spring concert. Free and open to the public. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 6-7:30 p.m. April 7.
The Vigil Project:
Lenten and Easter Worship and Praise Concert: The Vigil Project is a collection of Catholic artists, musicians and filmmakers who produce and perform songs of worship combined with dynamic speaking and prayer to create an authentic encounter with God. Each evening is a seven-part series of music and video featuring songs and reflections on the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. More than a concert, audiences are led into a deep and prayerful journey through Lent and Easter Free. St. Mark Catholic Church, 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. 704-948-0231. www.stmarknc.org. 7-9 p.m. April 8.
Special Event
Wednesday Night Worship:
Located in the sanctuary, the Wednesday Night Worship service is a contemplative service that offers an opportunity to slow down and be refreshed. Each week there is a variety of music led by acoustic instruments and piano. Communion is served at the kneeling rail each week. The message is different from Sunday mornings. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. 704-892-8566. www.mtzionumc.net. 6:40-7:30 p.m. April 5.
Film Presentation: ‘Across the Universe’:
Doors open 30 minutes before each screening $9.25 general admission; $8.25 seniors; $5.25 students; plus NC sales tax. Information and advance tickets available at www.warehousepac.com. Studio-C Cinema, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius. 704-996-7724. 3:30-6 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m. April 5.
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 5. 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 9.
Lenten Season Worship:
Led by Susan Harrison. Everyone welcome. Fair View United Methodist Church, 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-2880. 6:30-7 p.m. April 5.
Cannon School to Host American Aid Worker Jailed in Cuba:
Alan Gross, an American USAid worker, spent five years in a Cuban prison. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP online. Gross was an economic development and community engagement consultant working to help Cubans set up Internet access when he was arrested and accused of trying to undermine the Cuban government. He was sentenced to 15 years of prison but served five, after being freed in the 2014 prisoner exchange. Free. Cannon School, in the Cannon Performing Arts Center, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. 704-786-8171. www.cannonschool.org. 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Stroke Support Group:
The Stroke Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support to stroke victims and their families. Registration is not required. For information, email, Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com. Free. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 1:30-3 p.m. April 6.
Democrats of North Mecklenburg:
State Sen.Jeff Jackson will be special guest speaker. RSVP by replying to democrats@demsofnorthmeck.org. Free. Pearl Wedding & Events Center, 19501 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 704-947-1670. thepearleventsnc.com. 7-8 p.m. April 6.
Easter Egg Hunt:
Community Easter Egg Hunt. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. 704-892-8566. www.mtzionumc.net. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8.
Nurturing the Foundation of Marital Friendship:
How friendship maintenance can enhance satisfaction in your marriage, and identifying your emotional love languages to improve communication. Free. Riverlife Fellowship Church, 2487 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-3540. 7-8:30 p.m. April 8.
Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed:
Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at the all new Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby Apatosaurus, take an exciting spin in the Jurassic Jeeps at the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more. Parents and kids can test their skills playing an all-new mini golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt as they explore the exhibit and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. $16-$52. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 9 a.m. April 8.
Wine Walk Downtown Statesville:
Tickets for the 2017 Wine Walk are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the event if available. This price includes a commemorative glass and tastings of more than 70 wines. Tickets are available online at www.downtownstatesvillenc.org. For information, call 704-878-3436 or email info@downtownstatesvillenc.org. Downtown Statesville, 100 W. Broad St., Statesville. 4-7 p.m. April 8.
Hop Into Spring:
Free, family event designed for ages 3-12. Participants can enjoy an afternoon filled with fun including: egg themed activities, inflatables, balloon twisters, face painting, a photo op with Peter Cottontail, and more. Concessions available for purchase. Robbins Park, 17738 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 704-892-6031. www.cornelius.org. 2-4 p.m. April 8.
Duke Energy Health & Wellness Expo:
Nutritionists, fitness gurus and other wellness experts will be on hand to discuss ways to get fit and live well at this free health and wellness event. There will be lots of vendor giveaways, raffles for prizes, biometric screenings and live cooking and exercise demonstrations. Healthy snacks will be available and food trucks will be on-site. Free. Duke Energy’s Energy Explorium, 13339 Hagers Ferry Rd, Huntersville. 704-875-5600. Noon- 3p.m. April 8.
Puzzle Run 5k for Autism:
You can make a difference in the lives of children with autism and their families by registering for the Cabarrus County Puzzle Run. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $15 for the 1-mile fun run. Join us for the 5K competitive race with timing by Queen City Timing or the recreational 1-mile run/walk. The family-friendly event will also offer a children’s play area with a bounce house and vendor space where local support resources are showcased. Frank Liske Park, 4001 Stough Road, Concord. 704-920-2701. www.cabarruscounty.us. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. April 8.
War for Empire:
During Fort Dobbs’ largest event of the year, join the soldiers, settlers and American Indians who inhabited North Carolina’s colonial frontier and learn about their lives and struggles through encampments, trades displays, music, cooking and weapons demonstrations. $3 admission; children younger than 5 are free. Fort Dobbs State Historic Site, 438 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny:
Children can come meet the Easter Bunny located at the Holbrook Park gazebo. Parents/guardians make sure to bring your camera for pictures. The Easter Bunny will be giving an Easter egg to any child who gets their picture taken. Face painting, balloon twister and a bounce house will be available for free. Holbrook Park has a playground onsite as well. Sweet treats will be on site and available for purchase for a midafternoon snack. The Easter Duck will be waddling through Holbrook Park to meet and greet children. Don’t miss your chance to take a picture. Parking at Holbrook Park will be closed for the event time for the safety of parents/guardians and children moving between activities. Parking can be found across the street from the park at Huntersville Elementary School. If raining, pictures with the Easter Bunny will still be held inside of the Robert B. Blythe Building at 102 Gilead Road, Huntersville. No registration for this event is required. Free. Holbrook Park, 100 Sherwood Drive, Huntersville. 1-3 p.m. April 9.
Activities for seniors
Do You Experience Ringing In Your Ears?:
Have your hearing checked for free. Screenings are provided by Dr. Justin McGrath, audiologist, with Charlotte ENT Associates. No selling or soliciting takes place. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 6.
Games Night Potluck:
Bring your favorite dinner item to share for a fun-filled night of good food, fellowship and fun games. Feel free to bring your favorite game to play. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. April 6.
Easter Dance:
Bring a friend or come solo and enjoy dancing or just socializing and making new friends. Please bring your favorite snack or finger food to share and be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus and their spouse or caregiver Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. April 7.
Sports
Spring AutoFair:
The Charlotte AutoFair brings together thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, exotic sports cars and classic automobiles.You’ll also experience over 10,000 automotive vendor displays, a massive manufacturers’ midway, a kids’ PlayZone, fun fair food and more. $11 for a single day pass; 13 ayears and younger free. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-9.
Nature
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. April 6.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 7, 21 and 28.
Creature Feature:
Visit McDowell Nature Center for a chat with one of our naturalists about some of our favorite creatures. Get up close and personal with the featured creature of the day. Registration is required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:45 p.m. April 8.
Historic Rosedale’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt:
There will be three egg hunts first beginning at 10 a.m., second at 11 a.m. and the final one at noon. Eggs are filled with fun treats and educational facts about the plantation. Each participant will also leave with a small gift. Children of all ages are welcome and don’t forget your Easter baskets. $10. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m. April 8.
Rosedale Garden Tour 2017:
Join Historic Rosedale for her third annual Garden Tour. This more than 200-year-old Plantation house is situated on almost 9 acres of urban green space, but this special Garden Tour is not only of the Rosedale grounds. This year we are collaborating with the Botanical Garden at UNC Charlotte to bring you a new and unique garden experience. First stop is UNCC’s Greenhouse. You will also have a special opportunity to take home some native plants. After that we finish off our day at Rosedale: Tour the gardens, take a quick look in the house and have refreshments in the formal garden. Free Parking at UNCC available at 9090 Craver Road. Parking is always free at Rosedale. $45 for individuals; $80 for a pair. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 1-5 p.m. April 8.
2nd Annual Winterfield Community Garden Plant Sale:
Parking at the Winterfield Elementary School’s Bus Parking Lot, 3100 Winterfield Place, Charlotte. Vegetable seedlings and house and garden plants available. Cash or check for payment. Winterfield Community Garden, 3105 Winterfield Place, Charlotte. 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 8.
Natural Egg Dying:
Create beautiful eggs using flowers, ferns and other natural items. You will learn how to dye eggs using all natural items such as red cabbage and onion skins. This process is fun and exciting for all ages, even adults. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 8.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the second and fourth Sundays of each month for our new adult hiking club. Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. We will be hiking approximately 2 to 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-2:30 p.m. April 9 and 23.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:30 p.m. April 4, 23 and 30.
School’s Out Spring Break Camp:
Attention school parents. Wonder what to do with your kids when school is closed for spring break but work is not? Bring them to McDowell Nature Center for five full days of natural fun and learning. Each day features unique themes plus hikes, games, live animals, crafts and so much more. Registration required by 5 p.m. April 7. Paperwork will be sent to you via email one-week prior to camp start date. Children will need to bring their own lunch and snacks. Dress appropriately for the weather. $75. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 10-11 a.m. April 10.
