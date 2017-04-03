This season’s finest: Ayden Yates kicks off soccer career at Lake Norman Charter

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter Girls’ Soccer: The Lake Norman Charter freshman forward is scoring goals at dizzying pace for the Knights in her first high school season.
Yates had three goals, including the game-winner, in Lake Norman Charter’s 5-4 overtime victory over South Point on March 27.
Two nights later, Yates scored three more goals and had two assists in the Knights (9-2) 9-0 win at Ashbrook.
Yates, who has four hat tricks in the last six games, has 19 goals and five assists on the season.
Brooke Freeman, South Iredell Girls’ Soccer: The South Iredell senior, co-captain accounted for eight of her team’s nine goals in their 9-0 win at Statesville on March 28.
Freeman, a Catawba College signee, scored five goals and had three assists in the victory.
Freeman, who has nine goals and eight assists to date, has been a major factor in the Vikings’ 10-0 record this season.
Eliza Robinson, Community School of Davidson Girls’ Soccer: The Community School of Davidson senior midfielder had five more assists last week to help the Spartans to two more wins, pushing their record to 13-1 this season.
Robinson, a Middlebury College (Vermont) signee, had three assists in the 4-0 win at Thomas Jeffersonon March 27, and then added two more assists in a 7-1 victory over Lincoln Charter on March 29.
The ladder game gave Robinson 55 career assists, making her the all-time assist leader in Community School of Davidson soccer history.
Robinson has five goals and six assists this season.
Owen Swavely, Lake Norman Golf: The Lake Norman sophomore shot an one-under par, 71, to earn medalist honors while helping the Wildcats win the North Piedmont conference match at Statesville Country Club on March 29.
Swavely is averaging a 38 per nine holes this season.
Jonna Strange, West Iredell Track: The West Iredell freshman set school records in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, running personal bests in both events at North Iredell, March 29.
Strange ran a 5:44 in the 1600 and a 12:01 in the 3200 to finish second-place in both events.
Strange’s 12:01 in the 3200-meter run is North Carolina’s top time run by a freshman this outdoor season and No. 39-best overall in the state, regardless of class.
Strange also finished as runner-up in the 800-meter run at the C.W. Porter Relay Invitational at South Caldwell on April 1 in a personal-best, 2:47.44.
B.J. Lomax, Statesville Christian Baseball: The Statesville Christian junior had one of his best overall games of the season, leading the Lions to a 5-4 win over Hickory Christian on March 28.
Lomax went 3-for-4 at the plate with doubles, two runs scored, a RBI, and three stolen bases. He scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Lomax was also the winning pitcher in the same game as Statesville Christian (7-1) won their seventh straight contest.
Lomax is 3-0 on the mound, while hitting .524 with seven doubles this season.
Trevor Childers, East Lincoln Baseball: The East Lincoln senior had a big week, leading the Mustangs to Southern District 7 (SD7) conference wins over West Lincoln and Bandys to help his team stay atop the league standings at 10-2 (8-0) in SD7 play.
Childers started his week by by hitting a two-run homer to help East Lincoln beat West Lincoln 7-2 on March 28.
Three nights later, Childers went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored, a RBI, while also earning the victory on the mound in the same game.
Childers, who is 2-0 on the mound, hitting .289 at the plate, is a Western Carolina University football signee.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics April 2. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments