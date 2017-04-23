What will you find at the Iredell Garden Fair?

The fifth annual Iredell Garden Fair, hosted by the Iredell Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, is expected to be as lively, informative and fun-filled as in prior years.
Those who come to the fair to purchase plants, yard art and garden accessories, and lawn and garden supplies should not be disappointed. The fair will feature approximately 50 landscape and garden-related vendors from the surrounding area as well as local nonprofit organizations supporting horticulture and the environment.
The fair will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at the NC Agricultural Resource Center, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. Admission is free; come rain or shine.
Garden fair attendees can rummage through the Master Gardener’s Yard Sale for new and gently used garden items and garden-themed decor.
Speaker workshops are planned for those who want to learn more about gardening for our area and climate.
▪ Matt Lenhardt, Iredell Horticulture Extension Agent, will provide information in support of lush lawns with his “Talking Turf for Healthy Lawns” presentation at 10 a.m.
▪ Ed Davis, Horticulture Supervisor with UNCC’s Botantical Gardens, will tell participants how they can harmonize their landscape with our environment in his discussion “Developing a Home Garden with Native Plants” at 12:30 p.m.
New for this year will be a Birdhouse Competition, open to all ages. Birdhouses are to be submitted a few days before the event and will be judged by age group according to set criteria. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each age group along with an overall Visitor’s Favorite as voted on by fairgoers. Details about the Birdhouse Competition are available on the Garden Fair’s website iredellgardenfair.weebly.com. This is a fun project for families, clubs and youth groups.
The Master Gardener Demonstration Garden will be open for touring, and crafts and garden projects are planned for children in the demo garden.
Attendees will receive a welcome bag from Encore Azalea and the Southern Living Plant Collection while supplies last and will have the opportunity to purchase $1 raffle tickets or six for $5. Garden baskets and planters full of garden tools, supplies and other garden-themed items will go to several lucky raffle winners. Food such as locally prepared BBQ and homemade, freshly baked cookies and brownies will be for sale.
Garden fair attendees can rummage through the Master Gardener’s Yard Sale for new and gently used garden items and garden-themed decor. Treasures for the yard, patio or screened porch may be found along with ever-useful gloves, tools and landscape supplies.
Proceeds from the Garden Fair benefit the Iredell Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing horticulture knowledge in the local community.
Want to go?
The fair will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at the NC Agricultural Resource Center, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. Admission is free; come rain or shine.
For information about the Garden Fair, contact the Iredell Cooperative Extension Service, 704-878-3166, or visit the Iredell Garden Fair website at iredellgardenfair.weebly.com.
Want more Lake Norman News?
To receive a weekly email of stories from Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and Mooresville, go to http://signup.epiodata.com/subscription-management/CharlotteObserver/index.html. Choose “Lake Norman Community News - Weekly news from around the lake”. The newsletter email is sent Wednesday afternoon.
Comments