Happening nearby Lake Norman: April 12-18, 2017

Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 12. 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 16.
Movies in the Park:
Join us to watch “Trolls” at this is a free family event. Sunset is 7:55 p.m.; most movies will start approximately 5-15 minutes after sunset). Free admission; candy, snacks, drinks available for purchase. Bradford Park, 17005 Davidson-Concord Road, Huntersville. 704-766-2220. 7:30-10 p.m. April 13.
Maintaining Peace When Stress Intrudes:
Develop practical ways to recognize and avoid or reduce stress in your life. Free. Riverlife Fellowship Church, 2487 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-3540. 7-9 p.m. April 13.
Latta Easter Egg Hunt:
Event includes live entertainment, Baxter the Easter Bunny, crafts, games, storytime, farm animals and more. Tickets available online only. $8 students with one adult free; additional adults $8. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15.
Boater’s Safety Education:
Parents and children (at least 10 years old) are encouraged to attend together. All registrations must be done online at www.usps.org/lakenorman. $45 with manual; $24 withouth. Duke Energy Environmental Center, McGuire Nuclear Station Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15.
Probus Club of Lake Norman:
The Probus Club of Lake Norman is composed of retired people from the professional and business sectors who join together in a nonpolitical, non-ectarian manner to meet like-minded individuals, keep minds active, make new friends and expand interests. This club meets monthly and gatherings include a half hour coffee social followed by a brief business meeting and a presentation by a guest speaker who will address a topic of mutual interest. Guests are welcome. Free. www.probus.org. Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. 704-663-0986. www.bereabaptist.net. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 18.
For seniors
Free Help with Your Cell Phone & Computer:
Do you need help learning all the features on your I-phone? Do you need help learning all the features on your tablet or I-Pad? A group of teens from the South Iredell High School will be coming to help older individuals learn the features on their electronic devices. To receive this help you must pre-register by April 13. This service will be limited to the first 20 that register. Call the Senior Center at 704-662-3337 to reserve receiving help. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 17.
Single Senior’s Easter Gathering:
The Single Seniors’ will meet and, following the meeting the group, will be going out for lunch at Corine’s Cafe. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-3 p.m. April 17.
Iredell Senior Games - A Celebration of the Human Spirit:
For more information or to sponsor or volunteer, call 704-878-3429. Iredell Senior Games is sanctioned by the NC Senior Games Inc. and sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging. Qualifying on a local level gets you the option of competing on a state level, at NC Senior Games. Check it out at www.ncseniorgames.org. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. April 18.
Sports
The Children’s Schoolhouse Fourth Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser:
Registration begins at 11 am, with shotgun start at 1 pm, rain or shine. Prizes will be awarded to foursomes that finish in first, second and third places, with additional prizes awarded for on-course contests. Participants will receive snacks and beverages during the competition, two catered meals, and goodie bags from local sponsors. Registration is $125 per person. Fees are partially tax-deductible as a donation to The Children’s Schoolhouse, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds will benefit the school’s scholarship and capital building funds. For information about registration or sponsorship, please contact Katie Vanatta at fundraisingcsh@gmail.com or visit thechildrensschoolhouse.com. Skybrook Golf Course, 14720 Northgreen Drive, Huntersville. 11 a.m. April 17.
Religion
Lenten Season Worship:
Led by Susan Harrison. Everyone welcome. Fair View United Methodist Church, 1430 Mecklenburg Highway (corner of N.C. 115 and Fairview Road), Mooresville 28115. 704-664-2880. 6:30-7 p.m. April 12.
Nature
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and intention setting. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments, meditation and periods of hiking in silence. Must be able to walk up to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 16 and upFree6-7pm Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. April 13.
The Nature of Greenways: Mallard Creek Greenway:
Join us for another monthly exploration of one of our many wonderful Greenways. This is a relaxed walk with stops along the way to discover the natural side of these active green spaces. Meet at Greenway Parking at Countryside Montessori School. 9026 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte 28262. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All Ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9-10 a.m. April 13.
Bird Program:
Scientist Scott Fletcher will discuss “Cavity Nesting Birds and Migrating Falcons” when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next nature program. LNWC is a chapter of the NC Wildlife Federation whose mission is to protect and enhance the wildlife habitat of the Lake Norman area for all to enjoy. Free. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. April 13.
Hikyoga:
Join us as we hike the Alder Trail through Lake Norman State Park. Our adventure opens with yoga; we then begin our hike while pausing to stop, drop and yoga along the way. Incorporating a meditative walk and time to embrace the scenery. $20. Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman. 704-528-6350. www.ncparks.gov. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Buffalo Creek Nature Preserve:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Meet at Buffalo Creek Nature Preserve; 7911 Malibu Road, Mt. Pleasant 28124. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
A Hike into History:
Join Reedy Creek Nature Center staff on a hike to the Robinson Rock House Ruins! Learn how Reedy Creek came to be the beautiful park and preserve it is today, plus the secrets of the historic Robinson Rock House. Meet at Picnic Area #7. Be prepared to hike about 3 miles. Dress for the weather, bring water and a snack. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 13 and up (minors must be accompanied by adults)Free10am-12pm Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 15.
Backyard Habitat Festival: What’s living in your backyard?:
Home is where the habitat is. Create a wildlife habitat right in your own backyard. Browse vendors and nonprofits that can help you enjoy the great outdoors while learning how to make your environs more friendly to creatures of all kinds. Build a bug hotel, become a pollinator in our pollinator game, feed wild birds, make a seed bomb, and learn how to attract migrating butterflies. Our speaker at 3 pm will tell you step by step how to create your own certified backyard habitat. You’ll even take home some of the tools. Part of the NC Science Festival. www.ncsciencefestival.org. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15.
Sustainability Salon: How to Build a Certified Backyard Habitat:
Speaker: Carol Buie-Jackson, Board Member, National Wildlife Federation, and Owner, Bird House on the GreenwayConfirmed Organizations: Bird House on the Greenway, The Butterfly Highway, Carolina Raptor Center, Catawba Lands Conservancy, Latta Plantation Nature Center, Master Naturalists, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, The Native Plant Society, TreesCharlotte, The NC Wildlife Federation, and WingHaven.Register: https://34646.blackbaudhosting.com/34646/How-to-Make-Your-Backyard-a-Certified-Wildlife-Habitat. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 3-4 p.m. April 15.
Get Crafty: Bunnies and Blooms:
Join us for Bunnies and Blooms Craft Day at McDowell Nature Center. Stop by between 2and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired spring craft to take home. Registration is required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-4 p.m. April 16.
Sunday Stroll:
Slow down and soak in the beauty of Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Join one of our park educators, as we take a slower paced hike on the Big Oak Trail. Ask questions, share observations, and spend some time outdoors before embarking on your busy week ahead. Come dressed for weather and be prepared to hike about 1 mile on moderate terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 12 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3:15 p.m. April 16.
Budding Adventures:
Hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more we will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Come and explore with us. Parent participation encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. April 17.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers (vegetarian options available). Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 18.
Gardening Tips for Charlotte Gardeners:
Bring your questions about gardening in the Charlotte area. Experienced garden club members will share their insights and answer your questions. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m., programs begin at 7:15 p.m. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:15-8:15 p.m. April 17.
Art
Endless Embroidery with Susan Edmonson:
Hand embroidery is beautiful as well as fun and relaxing. Each month we will explore a set of embroidery stitches that are similar in techniques. $30 per class. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. April 12.
