This season’s finest: Caplis leads Lake Norman lacrosse to impressive victory

Ryan Caplis, Lake Norman Lacrosse: The Lake Norman senior midfielder, co-captain had one of the biggest weeks of his Wildcat career, leading his team to an 11-10 victory at previously unbeaten Weddington on April 4.
Caplis had five goals and an assist in helping Lake Norman (9-3) beat Weddington, who was the No. 1 team in the state, according to multiple polls.
The Stevens’ Institute of Technology signee also had four goals in a 16-2 win over Lake Norman Charter on April 6.
Caplis now has 33 goals and 10 assists this season.
Ashlynn Serepca, Hough Girls’ Soccer: The Hough junior had another big week, scoring three goals and dishing out five assists as the Huskies beat A.L. Brown and North Mecklenburg to stay in first-place in the MECKA 4A conference.
Serepca, who is also on the U.S. U18 National team, had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over A.L. Brown.
Then, she had two goals and three assists in a 9-0 win against rival North Mecklenburg.
Serepca, a University of Virginia commit, has 14 goals and 20 assists this season, despite that the opposing teams “always have at least one defender man-mark her for the entire game,” according to Hough soccer coach David Smith.
Bailey Jones, SouthLake Christian Baseball: The SouthLake Christian junior helped the Eagles to a big, 3-1 victory over Statesville Christian on April 7.
Jones went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Jones also pitched a complete game on the mound, giving up only two hits, while striking out 15 batters.
Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter Girls’ Soccer: The Lake Norman Charter freshman forward continues to light up the scoreboard, with two more hat tricks, as she has scored three goals in four straight games and five of the last six contests.
Yates had three goals and three assists in a 9-1 win over North Gaston on April 4.
Two days later, she registered three more scores and two assists in a 9-0 victory against East Gaston.
Yates has 25 goals and 10 assists this season for the Knights (11-2, 7-1).
Alyssa Ingle, Lake Norman Softball: The Lake Norman junior pitcher went 3-0 on the mound last week leading the Wildcats (11-3, 8-2) to road wins over South Iredell and Statesville and a home victory versus Mallard Creek.
Ingle, who has a 10-3 record pitching this season, was also 9-for-10 at the plate last week with a triple, five doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored.
She is batting .500 for the season with eight doubles and 17 RBI.
Sierra Gilley, East Lincoln Girls’ Soccer: The East Lincoln junior forward scored four goals and had three assists in two games to help the Mustangs (7-2-2, 6-0-1) stay on top of the Southern District 7 (SD7) standings.
Gilley had all three goals in a 3-3, double overtime tie at archrival Lincolnton on April 4.
Two days later, Gilley scored a goal and had three assists in a 5-0 win over Bunker Hill.
Gilley, who had 13 goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season, has scored in eight straight games, with six game winners this season.
East Lincoln is 7-1-2 with Gilley in the lineup.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through April 9. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments