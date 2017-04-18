This season’s finest: South Iredell soccer trio helps the Vikings stay unbeaten

Julia Knapp/Meaghan Quinn/Erin Shaver, South Iredell Girls’ Soccer: The South Iredell trio all helped the Vikings stay unbeaten (14-0) with wins over Lake Norman, Mooresville and North Lincoln.
Shaver, a freshman, got things started scoring the lone goal in South Iredell’s 1-0 victory over Lake Norman on April 10.
The next night, Knapp came up big with a game-tying, direct kick that she hit “upper 90,” to help but the Mooresville game into overtime. Knapp also had a goal in the 5-0 victory over North Lincoln on April 13.
Quinn had a goal and an assist in the 3-2 overtime win at Mooresville on April. 11. Quinn leads South Iredell with 19 goals this season and 88 scores in her Viking career.
Hunter Baker, Hough Baseball: The Hough senior outfielder had a big week as Hough beat Butler and Providence in the Top 8 Baseball tournament, before falling to Marvin Ridge in the championship game.
Baker, a N.C. State signee, went 5-for-8 at the plate with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBI and four stolen bases in three games.
Baker is hitting .405 with six doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases for Hough (12-6) this season.
Kirsten Ingram, Mooresville Track: The Mooresville senior won field athlete of the meet at the Iredell County championships on April 11, winning both the discus and shot put.
Ingram, a Meredith College signee, threw a 32-06.5 in the shot put and a 93-07 in the discus to take county titles in both events.
RosaLee Schiemer, Lake Norman Girls’ Lacrosse: The Lake Norman junior midfielder/attacker also had a big week, scoring five goals, four assists and 13 draw controls as the Wildcats rolled past St. Stephens and Hickory by a combined score of 44-6.
Schiemer’s best game of the week came in a 22-4 win over Hickory, where she had three goals and 10 draw controls.
Schiemer, a Kennesaw State University (Ga.) commit, has 38 goals, 29 assists, 74 groundballs and 105 draw controls this season for Lake Norman (13-1).
Anna Knox, South Iredell Softball: The South Iredell senior catcher led the Vikings to a 9-8 victory over North Lincoln on April 13 with a monster game.
Knox, a UNC Wilmington signee, went 3-for-4 at the plate with 6 RBI, including the game-winning grand slam, home run in the 7th inning.
Knox also scored two runs, including a “hook slide,” avoiding the opposing catcher in the sixth inning.
Knox is hitting .479 with four home runs and 28 RBI for the Vikings (5-12) this season.
Cannon School Golf Team: The Cannon School golf team shot a tournament record, 2-under par, 286 as a team to win the 11th Annual High School Challenge at Treyburn Country Club on April 10.
The unbeaten Cougars were led by co-medalists in juniors, Michael Sanders and Michael Childress, who both shot 2-under par, 70s.
Senior Tim Bunten and junior Lansdon Robbins, both shot 1-over par 73s.
Cannon actually field a second team in same tournament that finished 7th-place, led by junior, Braxton Tracy’s 73.
The victory at Treyburn was the Cannon boys’ golf teams’ fourth tournament title this season as they also won the Carmel High School Challenge at Carmel Country Club the North Carolina High School Challenge at Irish Creek Country Club, and the Wildewood High School Invitational in Columbia, S.C.
Sam Johnson, Statesville Track: The Statesville junior was named the Iredell County male track athlete of the year after his performance at the Iredell County championships April 11.
Johnson won both the long jump (22-03.5) and the triple jump (45-06) at the event, and helped his 4 X 100-meter relay to a second-place finish.
Johnson, a college track recruit, is unbeaten in both the long and triple jumps this season.
Johnson is the defending 3A state, outdoor champion in the long jump.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through April 16. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
