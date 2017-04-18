Looking for something to do in Lake Norman?: April 19-25, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Music and Theater
‘School House Rock’:
The Mooresville Community Children’s Theatre will perform School House Rock, directed by Brandon Engelskirchen. Adult $15; seniors (age 62 and older) $12; youth (age 3-18) $10; and children younger than age 3 must be in parent lap or purchase an individual seat. The Box Office will open one hour before each show. Doors open 20 minutes prior to performance time. Tickets will be available through www.mooresvillechildrenstheatre.org. Performances typically sell out early. At each performance the cast will be collecting new/gently loved children’s and youth books for area reading programs. Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. Performances are 7 p.m. April 21 and 22. 3 p.m. April 22 and 23.
Concert at the Corner:
The sixth Annual Concert at the Corner community event is open to all ages. Performances by Leslie Beaver and Arms of Mercy. Activities for children. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and join us for an evening of good music, food, fun and fellowship. Free. Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson Concord Road, Davidson. 704-892-3749. www.hopewellbaptistchurch.com. 5-8 p.m. April 22.
Tiny Stage Concerts Songwriter Showcase and 1 Year Birthday Bash:
Come out and celebrate with us and enjoy some local live music. Have birthday cake as you listen to some of the best talent in the area performing their original songs and sharing memories. Tiny Stage Concerts features a new singer/songwriter from the Lake Norman/Charlotte area each week. Free. Oak Street Mill, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius. 704-895-2653. www.oakstreetmillantiques.com. 4-8 p.m. April 23.
Special Event
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19. 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 23.
Race City Civitan Charity Twilight Golf Tournament:
Captain’s Choice format, with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. The Mooresville Christian Mission, HealthReach Community Clinic and the LKN Special Olympics share proceeds. $100 per golfer. Mooresville Golf Club, 730 Golf Club Drive, Mooresville. 5:30-11 p.m. April 21.
Talks & Readings
A Shared Memoir Journey:
Local memoir authors Ann Campanella and Gilda Morina Syverson share the story of how they supported each other through the writing of “Motherhood: Lost and Found” and “My Father’s Daughter, From Rome to Sicily.” Free. Barnes & Noble — Birkdale Village, 8725 Townley Road, Huntersville. 704-895-8855. www.barnesandnoble.com. 2:30-4 p.m. April 23.
Nature
Garden Party & Art Show:
Artists who painted in the gardens will be featured with their work, which will be for sale. There will be refreshments and a cash bar. In advance: $15 members/$25 others. On tour days: $20 members/$30 others. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 4 -6 p.m. April 23.
Getting Started Geocaching:
Want to know more about geocaching? Learn about the science of GPS at the Steele Creek Library then put your knowledge to use on a geocaching expedition at McDowell Nature Center. Registration required. Dress for outdoor walking. Part of the 2017 NC Science Festival. http://www.ncsciencefestival.org. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — Steele Creek, 13620 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte. 704-416-6800. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19.
Earth Day:
In celebration of Earth Day, Trees Charlotte will be at the Museum to pass out free native tree seedlings while supplies last. Take one home and plant it to keep the Charlotte canopy growing. Discovery Place Science, 301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-372-6261. www.discoveryplace.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores. Registration is required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6-7:30 p.m. April 21.
Family Farm Day:
Sheep shearing and other farming and textile demonstrations. Visit and learn about the Latta Farm Animals and take a stroll through the historic home. $9 adults; $7 seniors/students; free children 5 and younger. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Talon to Table:
Talon to Table encourages intimate conversation over a family-style dinner paired with the Carolinas best beer, wine and spirits at the Farmstead, 8063 Mauney Road, Mount Pleasant. Buses will be available for travel from a central spot in uptown Charlotte to the venue and back. For information and to purchase tickets, go to www.talontotable.com. Single ticket $150; couple ticket $250; table of 10 $1,250; table sponsor $2,500. 7-10 p.m. April 22.
Family Campout at Reedy Creek:
Want to discover Reedy Creek after dark? Want to try out camping but don’t want to buy all the gear? This is your opportunity to learn more about camping and to enjoy nature at a slower pace. We will provide tents, a campfire, games and even a couple of hikes. Marshmallows and breakfast are included. Stress-free camping at its finest. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. $9 per person. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 through 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Pollinator Pals:
Do you know a bee’s favorite type of flower? Can you name a nocturnal pollinator? Join us for an interactive approach to learn more about our pollinator friends and their favorite foods. Work together as a family to start your own pollinator garden. Plant your first flower with us. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 10-11 a.m. April 22.
Earth Day: Family Prairie Sweep:
Join a naturalist at McDowell Nature Preserve to discover the local flora and fauna in our 150-acre restoration prairie. The prairie is home to grassland species such as Field Sparrows, Eastern Bluebirds, and the endangered Schweinitz’s Sunflower. We will be led on a short hike and perform a prairie sweep to catch insects. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. No strollers please. Meets at the entrance to the Piedmont Prairie Trail located on Four Horse Road. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2:30-3:45 p.m. April 22.
Midwood Market:
Plaza Midwood in coming together to celebrate spring with an urban sidewalk market. Plaza Midwood, Central Avenue, Charlotte. 704-608-0150. plazamidwood.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Growing our History:
Earth Day is a time to celebrate and promote the environmental protection of the places we live. Join us for an intimate discussion of some environmental issues we face today. The day will also feature a native and historical plant sale, along with an interpretation of historic gardening. Free admission. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22.
Garden Club of Weddington Annual Plant Sale:
The Garden Club of Weddington will hold its seventh annual plant sale. Choose from perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, T-shirts and tote bags for sale. Proceeds provide scholarships to CPCC students who major in horticulture. Members will be on hand to answer your gardening questions. Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Monroe Road, Wesley Chapel. 704-821-7445. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22.
Roots Festival-Earth Day at Savona:
Live music, guest speakers, food trucks, family activities, wood demonstrations, local green vendors and beer from Blue Blaze Brewing. Savona Mill, 500 S. Turner Ave., Charlotte. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
12th Annual Spring Herb & Plant Festival:
The offerings include plants of all kinds, arts, crafts, jewelry, woodworking, metal working, pottery, food and more. Free admission. Piedmont Farmers’ Market, 518 Winecoff School Road, Concord. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22.
Earth Day on the Greenway with Kids in Nature Day:
HAWK is combining two of the biggest and best Matthews spring events into one huge celebration of nature, family and fun. The Earth Day celebration starts behind the Matthews Community Center at the 4-Mile Creek Greenway trail head and winds along the Greenway to Squirrel Lake Park. Along the way, visit Earth-friendly exhibitors and take advantage of recycling opportunities, educational booths, shopping and a few freebies. There will be music, food options and cool scavenger hunts. Squirrel Lake Park will be “kid-central,” featuring guided hikes, crafts, nature exhibits, fairy-house building, and fishing. Dress for outdoor fun. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 10 a.m. April 22.
Bubbles and Berries Brunch:
Toast spring with a glass of bubbly and delicious strawberry-laden brunch dishes. Garden tours; boutique shop. Adults $25; children $10. Limited outdoor seating, weather permitting. For Reservations call Betty at 803-415-7278 or email janete@comporium.net. $25 adults; $10 children. Woman’s Club of Rock Hill Clubhouse, 607 Aiken Ave., Rock Hill. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23.
Nature Rocks!:
Get some energy out as you explore the ground beneath your feet. Learn basic rock types and how they form with games and hands-on activities. Bring home a rockin’ goodie bag. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 12 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1 -2 p.m. April 23.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story, hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. April 24.
Activities for seniors
Young Hearts Spring Luncheon:
Please bring a main dish to share with the group. Young Hearts is a Senior Social Club that meets monthly at South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20.
Matter of Balance:
This free program will be taught every Tuesday and Wednesday, April 25-May 17. A workbook and snack is provided. Please call the Senior Center at 704-662-3337 to register. Space is limited and registration is required. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. April 25.
Book Discussion Club:
For the month of April the book of choice is any book by Author Herman Wouk, fiction or nonfiction. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1:30-3 p.m. April 25.
