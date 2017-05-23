Rescue Ranch playground

The Statesville animal rescue facility is expanding its programming with a new inclusive playground for children of all physical abilities.
Opening day at Patterson Farm

The Patterson Farm, a fourth generation farm in Rowan County, opened their pick your own strawberry fields to the public last Saturday morning. The strawberry season extends through June with several pick your own farms in the area. For those less adventurous, the berries have started to show up at local farmer's markets and roadside stands as well.

Raptor Center hopes donations soar like an eagle

The Carolina Raptor Center made a major fundraising campaign announcement and released a bald eagle at the swimming beach at Lake Norman State Park on Thursday, April 6 . They hope to raise $1.4 million before December 1 ,2017. This would complete the $10.6 million in funding needed to build their new Quest campus.

Giving osprey an alternative

After encountering problems with osprey trying to nest on their water intake platform the City of Mooresville enlisted the help of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

