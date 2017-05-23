Rescue Ranch playground

The Patterson Farm, a fourth generation farm in Rowan County, opened their pick your own strawberry fields to the public last Saturday morning. The strawberry season extends through June with several pick your own farms in the area. For those less adventurous, the berries have started to show up at local farmer's markets and roadside stands as well.
The Carolina Raptor Center made a major fundraising campaign announcement and released a bald eagle at the swimming beach at Lake Norman State Park on Thursday, April 6 . They hope to raise $1.4 million before December 1 ,2017. This would complete the $10.6 million in funding needed to build their new Quest campus.
The Town of Mooresville’s Mobile Recreation Unit’s objective is to collaborate with other town agencies during the summer to develop supervised activities that address social equity, health, wellness and nature programs in the underutilized parks.
Hough High senior Isabella Frommelt started a movement urging her fellow students to go without makeup for a week. In February, Frommelt and more than 50 girls from Hough High, and surrounding schools participated in no makeup week.