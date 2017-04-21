Who is Iredell’s 2017 Telecommunicator of the Year?

Iredell County Emergency Communications announced the 2017 Telecommunicator of the Year is William “Bill” Jeter.
Jeter has dedicated his life to emergency services beginning when he lived in New York as a volunteer firefighter, a job he continues to this day with Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department. He came to North Carolina as an employee of Germain Racing, working for Todd Bodine. In July 2010, Bill joined Iredell County as a part-time telecommunicator and, after quickly learning the ropes, he accepted a full-time position in January 2011.
He was promoted to assistant shift supervisor in July of 2014 and then in February of 2017, he was promoted to Shift supervisor. In addition to volunteering, Jeter enjoys spending time with his family, which includes his wife, Sarah Peggs-Jeter, swimming and playing golf.
Jeter was chosen for this recognition by his peers from a list of well deserving co-workers including Jeremiah Campbell, Scott Niblock, Jody Sherrill and Rachel Russell.
