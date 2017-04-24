Happening nearby: April - May , 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Colonial Charlotte Homeschool Day:
Colonial Charlottestown comes to life for students of all ages at this ongoing day of history. Students will interact and learn of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. Meet colonial yeoman farmers and see them hard at work. Participate as a Patriot Militia soldier during a Revolutionary War Drill. Dress in colonial clothing for pictures, and see colonial cooking take place. Pack a picnic and enjoy all the plantation and Nature Preserve have to offer. $6 per person; children 4 and younger free. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26.
Satellite Studio Session:
Learn how to create digital media and produce audio and video content, while gaining experience with new technologies and devices. Free. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — North County Regional, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville. 704-416-6000. cmlibrary.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 26. 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 30.
Beach Bash
A fundraiser that benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte. $5 admission. Put on your beach clothes and enjoy food and drink specials, shag DJ “Youngblood” Scott Smith from 97.1 WSGE and a silent auction and raffle. Port City Club, 18665 Harborside Drive, Cornelius. http://bigdayatthelake.com/. 5:30-9 p.m. April 27.
Art Crawl Downtown Statesville:
The Art Crawl will showcase more than 75 artists in over 30 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout the heart of Downtown Statesville. It is self-guided and you can begin the Crawl at any location. Details: 704-878-3436 or email:info@downtownstatesvillenc.org. Free. Downtown Statesville, 100 W. Broad St., Statesville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 28.
Bullfrog Moon:
Primal Brewery, 16432 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 704-947-2920. www.primalbrewery.com. 7-10 p.m. April 29.
Film Presentation: ‘Captain Fantastic’:
Doors open 30 minutes before each screening. $9 general admission; $8 seniors; $6 students including NC sales tax. More information and advance tickets available at www.warehousepac.com The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. 3:30-5:30 p.m., 7-9 p.m. April 26-29.
Iredell Garden Fair:
Sponsored by the Iredell Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association, the fifth annual Iredell Garden Fair will feature activities of interest to all ages. Approximately 50 vendors will sell plants, yard art, garden accessories, and garden-related supplies and services. Local experts will conduct workshops on lawn care and developing a landscape with native plants. Children can enjoy hands-on projects in the demonstration garden. A feature of this year’s fair will be a Birdhouse Competition, open to all ages of children and adults. For details go to iredellgardenfair.weebly.com Free admission. Iredell County Cooperative Extension, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. 704-873-0507. iredell.ces.ncsu.edu. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29.
Blended and Blessed Stepfamily Conference:
Blended and Blessed is a one-day conference for stepfamily couples and those who care about blended families. Learn keys for successful stepfamily marriage from experts including keynote speaker Ron Deal, author of “The Smart Stepfamily” and director of family life blended. The day offers speakers, music, comedy, lunch, free stepfamily resources. $15 each includes lunch. Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Road, Cornelius. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
Dr. Dream and 33 Tibetan Healing Singing Bowls:
$25 in advance. Ahlara International Spa, 155 Joe V. Knox Ave., Mooresville. 2-4:30 p.m. April 29.
Woman 2 Woman Fellowship Luncheon:
Keynote speaker Deborah Ross. $10 includes lunch. Details, tickets: email:connections@lnco.org. Higher Purpose Church, 407 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Decked Out 2k7TEEN:
Join the Lake Norman Teen Council as they host an event for surrounding area teens. It is a night full of music, movies, food, friends. Free. Teens attending must sign in upon arrival or connect with the LKN Teen Council to receive a wristband and register. Contact Alison Ahrens for additional information at aahrens@huntersville.org. Free. Town Center, 105 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 704-919-1301. 7-10:30 p.m. April 29.
Handbell concert:
To celebrate 50 years of handbell ringing at First Baptist Church Mooresville the Music Ministry will share and evening of instrumental music by the church’s Handbell, Choir Chimes, Student Bells, and Orchestra ensembles in the sanctuary. First Baptist has two adult 5-octave handbell choirs participating as well as a 3-octave children’s and 2 octave student bell choir and a 3-octave adult choir chime group. The church orchestra contains woodwinds, brass, percussion, rhythm and piano and keyboard instruments. A wide selection of sacred instrumental pieces for bells and orchestra will be shared. First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. 704-664-2324. 6 p.m. April 30.
Yard Sale Items Needed:
Please donate your unwanted items and left over yards sale items to the South Iredell Senior Center, a nonprofit organization. The Senior Center uses these items for their odds and ends store to raise money for senior services. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 30.
Sports
NHRA Four-Wide Nationals:
NHRA drag racing returns to zMAX Dragway. Every ticket is a pit pass, so come early to see your favorite drivers and their cars up-clos;. Friday tickets start at $20, Saturday and Sunday tickets start at $40. zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd., Concord. April 28.
Family-Fun Puzzle Run 5K:
The Family Fun Puzzle Run is a fun-for-the-whole-family 5k that starts and finishes at the Northcross Shopping Center in Huntersville. After the race, enjoy children’s activities in the race village. Proceeds from the event benefit the Autism Society of North Carolina. $15-$35. NorthCross Shopping Center, 9751 Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. 704-295-4008. www.shopnorthcross.com. 8 a.m. April 29.
Theater
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’:
Follow enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Recommended ages: 4 and older. Times vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance tickets: $12. At the door tickets: add $2. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. April 28 - May 7.
Nature
Off-Trail Adventure Hike:
Come prepared to “bushwhack” with long pants, sturdy waterproof shoes and an adventurous spirit. Registration is required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-3 p.m. April 28.
Iredell Garden Fair:
The annual event features approximately 50 vendors from the Charlotte metro area, plant sales, yard art and garden accessories, speaker workshops, hands-on activities for kids and more. NC Agricultural Center, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29.
National Herb Day:
Stop by to pick up fresh basil, thyme, oregano, mint, rosemary and more. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. April 29.
EarthWalks:
On this nature walk, we will use our five senses to explore the natural world around us. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 4 to 9. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 2-3 p.m. April 29.
Midwood Market:
Plaza Midwood, Central Avenue, Charlotte. 704-608-0150. plazamidwood.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29.
Budding Adventures:
Hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more. Learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 1.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons Trail parking lot, below the Nature Center. In case of inclement weather, we will meet inside the Nature Center. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11 a.m. May 1.
Art
Mixed Media artist, Jason Watson:
Mixed Media demonstration. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7-9 p.m. April 26.
Art of Reading Tour - The Invention of Wings:
Open to fans of Sue Monk Kidd’s “The Invention of Wings.” This pre-Civil War story presents two extraordinary women: one an urban slave descended from Fon people of western Africa; the other a planter-class Charlestonian who evolves into a Quaker abolitionist and feminist. See selected works of art that help bring to life the historic events and social customs depicted in “The Invention of Wings.” Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6-7:30 p.m. April 26.
Senior Art Show:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 1.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker is caller. Details: email gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. April 27.
