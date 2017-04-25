This season’s finest: Hough girls’ soccer team shines on field and in fundraising

Hough Girls’ Soccer Team: The Hough girls’ soccer team had a big week on and off the field.
The Huskies remained unbeaten (14-0-2) with victories over Mallard Creek on April 18, West Forsython April 21 and a tie with East Forsyth on April 22.
Hough has been dominant, outscoring their opponents 76-13 this season.
But the most important accomplishment of the week came off the field as the Hough girls’ soccer team helped raise more than $1,800 for pediatric cancer research in the sixth annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer event on April 21-22, according to Husky soccer coach David Smith.
Elista Parks, North Mecklenburg Girls’ Soccer: The North Mecklenburg freshman forward continues to excel in her first varsity season as she had eight goals to lead the Vikings to three critical wins in three consecutive days.
Parks started her week with four goals in a 5-3 win over archrival Hopewell on April 18.
The next day, she had two scores in less than a half of play in a 9-0 win over West Mecklenburg.
Then on April 20, Parks scored both goals in North Meck’s (10-7-2, 4-4) 2-1 win over Lake Norman Charter.
Parks leads the MECKA 4A conference with 25 goals this season.
Emily Koch, Community School of Davidson Girls’ Soccer: The Community School of Davidson junior forward had eight goals last week to keep the Spartans rolling at 16-1 this season.
Koch had her best game with five goals and two assists in a 10-1 win over Mountain Island Charter on April 17.
Koch leads the Spartans, also 12-0 in SPC 1A conference play, with 24 goals this season.
Jake Johnson, Woodlawn School Track: The Woodlawn School senior broke three school records at a home meet on April 19.
Johnson notched three personal bests, including an 11.53 in the 100-meter dash, a 23.46 in the 200-meter dash and a 20-6 in the long jump.
Johnson hopes to walk on the team at St. Louis University this summer.
Lansdon Robbins, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School junior shot a five-under par, 67, to finish as runner-up at the Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 8 on April 19.
The Davidson native’s 67 was the best score of his high school career, and helped his Cannon School team to a seventh-place finish in the Pinecrest Invitational.
Sydney Backstrom, Hopewell Softball: The Hopewell senior had another big week on the mound and at the plate to lead the Titans to three wins in four days.
Backstrom, who had 36 strikeouts on the week, tossed a complete game in each game to earn three victories over Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg and Hough.
Backstrom, a Longwood University signee, also had four hits, including two home runs at the plate last week as the Titans (9-5, 8-2) moved into second-place in the MECKA 4A standings.
Backstrom is hitting .548 with seven home runs, while also 8-5 on the mound this season.
