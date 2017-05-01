Happening nearby Lake Norman: May 3-9, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Grand Oak Elementary:
Fun for the entire family. Free. Grand Oak Elementary School, 15410 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. 6-6:45 p.m. May 4.
Stroke Support Group:
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly Stroke Support Group that meets on the first Thursday of every month.The Stroke Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support to stroke victims and their families. Registration is not required. For information, email, Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com. Free. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 1:30-3 p.m. May 4.
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’
Follow enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Recommended ages: 4 and older. Times vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance tickets: $12. At the door tickets: add $2. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. May 5-7.
Art Showcase:
Come see the talent and amazing work by your senior adult peers. The showcase is open to the public; free. If you are interested in entering any art work, please stop by the Senior Center for an entry form. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4.
‘I Got My Wig Back’ Gospel Musical:
Free feneral admission; $20 VIP seating/reception. Concord Christian Church, 265 Manor Ave. SW, Concord. 7-9 p.m. May 6.
World War II Re-enactment - Victory in Europe 1945:
Time travel with Historic Latta Plantation to a war-torn European countryside shortly before VE Day. See Allied and Axis troops demonstrate and reenact a battle each day at 2 p.m. Visit their encampments, see military weaponry and era vehicles, immerse yourself into 1945 and experience history as it comes to life before your very eyes. Living History demonstrations are ongoing throughout the weekend. Vendors on site. Bring your own chair for viewing the battle. $9 adults, $7 seniors/students. Free for children 5 and younger. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6.
18th Annual Blue Ribbon Riding Horse Show:
Riding, silent auction, vendors and lunch. Come join us for a fun family day. Free. Wings of Eagles Therapeutic Horse Back Riding Center, 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. 704-784-3147. www.wingsofeaglesranch.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.
Hello Huntersville:
Art and music event. Bring your child for interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematic activities. Local schools will have students performing live demonstrations of artwork. Enjoy local breweries, wineries, and live music by local bands. Town Center, 105 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 704-919-1301. 2-6 p.m. May 7.
Sports & Fitness
Workout Wednesday:
McGuire Nuclear Station is hosting free workout classes on the lawn of the Energy Explorium. Limited space is available. The May 3 workout will be a Zumba class, led by BeneFIT Group Fitness, and it’s open to adults of all fitness levels. This event is weather-permitting. Free. Duke Energy’s Energy Explorium, 13339 Hagers Ferry Road, Huntersville. 704-875-5600. 10-11 a.m. May 3.
Red Run 4K & 8K:
This event is an educational and fundraising campaign to raise awareness of heart disease. Register at www.hffa.com. Kids 5-12 can participate in the 4k for just $8. Questions? Email smadison@huntersville.org, $35/$40. Huntersville Business Park, 9735 Kincey Ave., Huntersville. 8 a.m. May 6.
Bash Color Dash 5K:
All ages and levels are encouraged to participate. Please feel free to run, walk, bring your dog or even push a stroller. Proceeds will go to support the Back to School Bash 2017, a community-wide event providing free school supplies, a backpack, a free pair of tennis shoes, clothes and much more with a fun festival atmosphere. Prizes will be presented at the after-run celebration including music, food, drinks and more paint. $20. Mooresville Intermediate School, 1438 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville. 704-658-2680. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. May 6.
Free Beginner Tennis Classes for Adults:
To sign up, visit www.matchmakertennis.com and click on the events link for May 6. Holbrook Park, 100 Sherwood Drive, Huntersville. 10:10 a.m.-12 p.m. May 6.
MuckFest MS Mud Run 2017:
MuckFest MS is built for laughs and muddy from the get-go. Teams run in the same wave so you can experience all the muddy shenanigans, epic spills and thrills together. Re-live the adventure and celebrate your accomplishments with a free beer or soda in the MuckFestival. Spectators are free. Little ones can frolic in the play area. $105. Concord Speedway, 7940 U.S. Hwy. 601, South Concord. 704-782-4221. concordspeedway.net. 9 a.m. May 6.
Stand Up for Autism:
Racing icon Ray Evernham and My Aloha Paddle and Surf will host the World Paddle Association points race to benefit the IGNITE Community Center in Davidson. The event will feature Elite and Recreational races, which are open to the general public. Paddleboard fitness demos will also be held. The race is sanctioned by the World Paddle Association (WPA).To register to compete in the paddleboard race, visit https://paddleguru.com/races/StandUpforAutismSUPRace2017. Elite race registration fee is $65 and recreational fee is $45, both include event T-shirt and ticket to luau. $15-$65. Port City Club, 18665 Harborside Drive, Cornelius. 704-765-1565. www.facebook.com. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 6.
Nature
Lake Wylie Evening Kayak Tour:
Paddle the edges of McDowell Nature Preserve and get a chance to see the sun set over Lake Wylie with one of our kayak guides. Learn the history of Lake Wylie. All equipment provided. Registration required. Please bring your own water bottle, towel, extra clothes, sunscreen, hat and a snack. Must be able to paddle for an extended period of time. $15. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Wednesday Woodland Wellness Walk:
A walk in the woods is proven to increase well-being and health. Join us as we enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and beautiful surroundings with like minded people. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Meet at RibbonWalk Nature Preserve. Free. RibbonWalk Nature Preserve, 4601 Nevin Road, Charlotte. 704-432-6459. charmeck.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. May 3.
Sunrise Kayak Tour: Birds of Lake Wylie:
In celebration of International Migratory Bird Day, we will paddle the edges of McDowell Nature Preserve while the sun rises in search of birds of all types. No experience in kayaking or birding necessary. Kayaks, gear, binoculars and field guides provided. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Waterfront area. Please bring extra clothes, towel and a water bottle. $15. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 6:30-8:30 a.m. May 4.
TGIF at McDowell:
Fun nature-based educational activities. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19.
Bugging Out for Insects:
Discover insects and what it takes to be an insect. Learn about a bug’s body and how they live and grow. We’ll go on a bug hunt and create an insect craft. Registration required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. May 6.
Service Series: McDowell Nature Preserve:
Looking to give back and reconnect with nature? Join a McDowell Naturalist in the month of May at McDowell Nature Preserve to hike, collect litter and discuss how pollution effects our natural ecosystems. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, waterproof knee-high rubber boots, comfortable for hiking and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring your own water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 6.
Good Ol’ Fashioned Frog Stomp:
Spring is in full swing and the frogs are singing their cheery songs. Let’s get out to the creek to listen to their music, follow the sound and scoop a frog up with our nets. We will discover the frogs and other creatures that live in our creeks to make it a healthy ecosystem. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 -11 a.m. May 6.
Dragons of the Sky:
They say dragons are mythical creatures only found in fairy tales, but have you visited Reedy? The creatures may not be the dragons you are thinking of, but they are vicious predators and fun to catch. Come and explore the world of the dragonfly. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. May 6.
Take Mom To Tea:
Celebrate Mom at a gorgeous outdoor tea party. Delightful baked yummies, lovely teas and coffee in fine china, beautiful flowers and decor. Gluten free and kid friendly options available. Two seatings: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Adults $18, children 3-12 $10, 2 and younger complimentary. Paid registration required by May 1. Call 704-308-0077 for info or to register. Adults $18, children 3-12 $10, 2 and younger complimentary. Abide-A-While Acres, 5483 Old Plank Road, Iron Station. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. May 6.
Beef It Up:
Three local chefs paired up with three local beef producers will be demonstrate how to cook with ground beef. Free samples and recipes will be passed out, while supplies last. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. The market opens at noon and the event starts at 1 p.m. May 7.
For the Birds:
Drop in anytime from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for free bird related activities. Can you catch food as well as a bird? Can you spot native birds on our trails? There will be an all-age bird watching walk at 2:30 p.m.; bring binoculars or borrow some of ours. Registration required for the 2:30 p.m. bird walk only. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 7.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 8.
