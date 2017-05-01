Student achievements in Lake Norman: May 1, 2017

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Honored: Two athletic directors were recognized with state awards April 3 at the North Carolina High School Athletic Directors’ Association annual awards lunch in Wilmington.
Masanori Toguchi, Hough High School athletic director, was named Region 6 Athletic Director of the Year for his outstanding leadership at Hough and his service on numerous committees across the state.
Chris Satterfield, Butler High School athletic director, received the Braveheart Award, which is presented annually to an individual who has overcome extraordinary circumstances.
Essay contest winners: Three middle school students were winners in the Young Explorers essay contest sponsored by the World Affairs Charlotte Council. This year’s contest was focused on hunger and students researched hunger and food scarcity in a country, then wrote an essay outlining the issues and proposing solutions. Kaelin Shirley of Ridge Road Middle took first place, Cathryn Paquet of Bailey Middle took second and Chelsea White of Bradley Middle took third.
Want more Lake Norman News?
To receive a weekly email of stories from Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and Mooresville, go to http://signup.epiodata.com/subscription-management/CharlotteObserver/index.html. Choose “Lake Norman Community News - Weekly news from around the lake”. The newsletter email is sent Wednesday afternoon.
Comments