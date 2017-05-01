This season’s finest: South Iredell girls’ soccer aims for undefeated season

Elisabeth Iler, South Iredell Girls’ Soccer: The South Iredell sophomore forward had four goals and two assists in two wins to help the Vikings stay a perfect 16-0 (12-0 in the North Piedmont conference) this season.
Iler had her first hat trick of her South Iredell soccer career in a 9-0 win over Statesville on April 27. She also had one assist in the same game.
Iler has 11 goals and five assists this season.
South Iredell looks to finish the regular season undefeated as they host Alexander Central and West Iredell this week.
A.J. McMahon, Christ the King Lacrosse: The freshman had a historic game, leading the Crusaders to their first win in program history with five goals in a 16-1 victory over Queens Grant on April 28.
McMahon also won 18 of 19 faceoffs in the game, with his only loss on an illegal procedure by a teammate.
Jack Fletcher, Providence Day Lacrosse: The Providence Day senior attacker helped his Charger team (15-4) to a perfect 3-0 record last week, scoring six goals, while dishing out seven assists.
Fletcher had four goals and three assists to start the week in a 19-11 win over Charlotte Christian.
Fletcher now has 130 career goals and 104 career assists, which is just one assist shy of the school record.
Fletcher could break the school when the Chargers host Charlotte Latin on May 2.
Sydney Backstrom, Hopewell Softball: The Hopewell senior had another big week at the plate and on the mound as the Titans closed their regular season winning six of their last seven games to finish second in the MECKA 4A conference.
Backstrom, a Longwood University signee, went 8-for-9 at the plate with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. She hit a home run in both wins Vance on April 26 and Cuthbertson on April 27.
Backstrom also went 2-1 on the mound for the Titans (11-6) with 29 strikeouts in three games.
Evan Harris, Lake Norman Track: The Lake Norman senior ran a personal-best 4:16.71 at the Bojangles’ Apex Relays on April 22, finishing fourth in the race.
Harris’ run was nearly five seconds better than his previous best.
Harris will run for the Charlotte 49ers beginning this summer.
Lake Norman Girls’ Lacrosse Team: The Lake Norman girls’ lacrosse team finished off their fifth consecutive Conference 10 tournament in style with a 14-4 victory over rival, Hough in the championship game on April 28.
Wildcat junior, RosaLee Schiemer (five goals, one assist) and senior, Kieran Rinaldi (three goals, five assists) led the way in the conference championship game.
Lake Norman (15-2) also beat Lake Norman Charter, 22-1, on previous day in the semifinals, where nine Wildcat players scored goals.
Lake Norman is the No. 1 seed going into the NCHSAA playoffs, where they open with winner of Marvin Ridge-Northwest Guilford on May 5.
Lauren Loveless, Lake Norman Charter Girls’ Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior scored eight goals, had four groundballs and three draw controls to lead Lake Norman Charter 23-5 win over St. Stephens on April 24 and a berth in the Conference 10 semifinals.
Loveless also her team lone goal in the Knights (7-8) semifinal loss to Lake Norman.
Loveless has 42 goals and 20 groundballs this season.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
