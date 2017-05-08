Happening nearby: May 10-16, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Film Presentation: ‘La La Land’:
Doors open 30 minutes before each screening. $9 general admission; $8 seniors; $6 students. Advance tickets available at www.warehousepac.com. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Rd., Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 3:30 p.m.-5:40 p.m., 7 p.m.-9:10 p.m. May 10, 11, 12, 13.
SISC Restaurant Club:
Join this out-to-lunch bunch for food, fun and friendship. The next club meeting is at Blue Star Grille in Morrison Plantation. Participants are responsible for their own meal expenses. RSVP to 704-662-3337. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 5/11
Guided Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Concord:
Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until approximately 11:45 a.m. Cost is $10 per person, reservations must be made in advance, maximum of 16 attendees per tour. Tour will meet in front of the CDDC office, located at 30 Cabarrus Ave. W., located in the Parking Deck of Downtown Concord. Walking tour is a rain or shine event. For information email info@concorddowntown.com or call 704-784-4208. $10. Historic Downtown Concord, Union St., Concord. 10:30-11:45 a.m. 5/13
Sports
Teal Diva 5K RUN:
Walk or run your way to better health and raising awareness of ovarian cancer. 5K and/or Virtual Run registration is $40 and includes registration, T-shirt, a competitive race day bib and a Finishers Medal. -1 Mile walk registration is $25 and includes registration and event T-shirt and a race day non-competitive bib. Kids 5-12 years old, $15. Coach Joe Popp Stadium, North Magnolia Street, Mooresville. 8-11:30 a.m. 5/13
Caldwell Station Creek Greenway Celebration:
8 a.m. Lake Norman Community Bike Ride registration; 8:30 a.m. Lake Norman Community Bike Ride begins. 10 a.m. $26 for Trail Run Entry. Caldwell Station Creek Greenway, 18801 Old Statesville Rd., Cornelius.. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5/13
Shirley’s Angels Love Your Headlights 5K:
5K, 10K and Kid’s Fun Run. Shirley’s Angels is a local nonprofit that seeks to help those diagnosed with breast cancer while they are undergoing treatment in our local community. Huntersville Business Park, 9735 Kincey Ave., Huntersville. 8 a.m. 5/13
Open Mic Tuesdays! Hosted by Jarrid and Allen of Pursey Kerns:
Come out and play or just listen to Lake Norman’s local artists and enjoy a wide variety of local and craft beers. The Kilted Buffalo, 8625 Townley Rd., Huntersville. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 5/16
Talks & Meetings
Influences And Gems Of Yiddish Music And Culture:
From Klezmer to Bubbe Mayses: Have you ever wondered or marveled at the oversize impact Yiddish culture and music have had on American popular culture? Do you remember some choice Yiddish words or expressions from your grandparents, and wish you knew more? Is there a connection between Klezmer and cartoon music? $36; free for members. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 7-8:30 p.m. May 10.
Catch Some Fishing Tips:
Capt. Gus Gustafson will present “Lake Norman Through a Fisherman’s Eyes.” LNWC is a chapter of the NC Wildlife Federation whose mission is to protect and enhance the wildlife habitat of the Lake Norman area for all to enjoy. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. 5/11
Lupus Foundation Support Groups - Central Charlotte:
This group meets the second Wednesday of each month.There is no charge to attend the meetings and drop-ins are welcome. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1-2:30 p.m. May 10.
Probus Club of Lake Norman:
The Probus Club of Lake Norman is composed of retired people from the professional and business sectors who join together in a non-political, non-sectarian manner to meet like-minded individuals, keep minds active, make new friends and expand interests. This club meets monthly, and gatherings include a half-hour coffee social, followed by a brief business meeting and a presentation by a guest speaker who will address a topic of mutual interest. Guests are welcome. Barry McKinnon, Mooresville Public Utility director and member of the Catawba-Wateree Management Group, will be the speaker at the May 16 meeting. Free. Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. 704-663-0986. www.bereabaptist.net. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/16
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care and lunch for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free; RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. May 16.
Nature & Gardens
Backyard Trail Cleanup:
Charlotte residents are invited to join local apparel company Mountain Khakis and the Tarheel Trailblazers to restore the Backyard Trail, Charlotte’s first mountain bike trail. The trail cleanup, open to outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, will include repairing damage, building bridges and adding new features to the trail. The event is being held in collaboration with Mountain Khakis’ Hell Yeah! national tour partner, the Outdoor Alliance. Volunteers should meet at Park Road Park. Free. Park Road Park, 6220 Park Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org. 5-8 p.m. May 10 and 11.
The Nature of Greenways: Torrence Creek Greenway:
This is a relaxed walk with stops along the way to discover the natural side of these active green spaces. On street parking at 13121 Bradford Hill Lane, Charlotte 28078. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Torrence Creek Greenway, 13121 Bradford Hill Lane, Charlotte. 10-11:30 a.m. May 12.
Strawberry Day:
Annual Strawberry Day at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. We will be passing out free strawberry ice cream provided by the NC Strawberry Association and the NC Dairy Producers Association. We will have stickers, coloring books, and free strawberry recipes. Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. May 12.
Hikyoga @ Crowders Mountain:
Come join us as we Hikyoga around Short Lake on the Lake Trail at Crowders Mountain State Park. Please bring your yoga mat and a water bottle. We will be in the woods and in the sun so remember your bug spray and/or sunscreen. This event is limited to 12 people. $16. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Ln., Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/13
Mother’s Day Craftacular:
Make this year’s gift truly unique by making it yourself. We will supply everything you need to create a beautiful work of art for mom to cherish for years to come. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5/13
Gardeners’ Garden Tour:
Purchase your advance tickets for Wing Haven’s 23rd year of the Gardeners’ Garden Tour. The tour features private, inspiring gardens as well as open visitation both days and live music on Saturday at Wing Haven. Garden Tour Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $30 in advance; $35 the day of the event. Ticket price includes both days. Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary, 248 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte. www.winghavengardens.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.May 13; 1-5 p.m. May 14.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Local produce, baked goods and the Downtown Market Event Series makes the market a great Saturday morning destination for the entire family. Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors and enjoy the weekly themes/activities. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 5/13
Mad Hatter Tea and Garden/Art Tour:
Wake Forest Garden Club will host its’ Mad Hatters Tea Party & Garden and Art Tour. A $20 traditional plated tea will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Historic Wake Forest Museum building and a $15 Garden Tour featuring 10 area gardens and artists. Free festivities include a plant sale and classic cars. More info: Wakeforestgardenclub@aol.com or www.wfgardenclubevents.org. $20 for High Tea, $15 for Garden/Art Tour. Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St., Wake Forest. 919-556-2911. wakeforestmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13.
International Migratory Bird Day:
International Migratory Bird Day celebrates the importance of habitats and encourages everyone to get involved in protecting these areas. Your own backyard may serve as a stopover site, especially if it provides the food, water and shelter birds need, along with a haven that is safe from threats, such as free-roaming cats and pane glass. Join the center this year as it helps birds along the way. $12, $10 seniors, teachers and military, $8 students ages 4-18, free younger than 4. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month for our new adult hiking club. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 1-2:30 p.m. May 14.
Sunday Nature Happenings: Motherhood in Nature:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Registration is not required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3-3:45 p.m. May 14 and 28.
Sunday Stroll: Mother’s Day Edition:
Slow down and soak in the beauty of Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Join one of our park educators, as we take a slower paced hike on the Dragonfly Pond Trail. Ask questions, share observations, and spend some time outdoors. Come dressed for weather and be prepared to hike about 1 mile on moderate terrain. Meet inside the Nature Center. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 14.
Budding Adventures:
Discover what Spring has in store at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 15.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day. Free lunch for all volunteers; vegetarian options available. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 16.
Art
Endless Embroidery with Susan Edmonson:
Hand embroidery is beautiful as well as fun and relaxing. Each month we will explore a set of embroidery stitches that are similar in techniques. $30 per class. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 5/10
Luncheon with Victoria Wyeth:
Please join us for a luncheon with Jonathan Stuhlman and Victoria Wyeth, in celebration of The Wyeths: Three Generations from the Bank of America Collection. There will be a reception at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch and remarks by Victoria Wyeth and concluding with time in the galleries. $150. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12.
A Journey in Images: Images of Coastal Carolina Photo Exhibit:
Mooresville photographer Bart Mauceri Jr. is set to hold his annual exhibit featuring his works at the Special Collections Room of the Mooresville Public Library. This year’s exhibit is “Images of Coastal Carolina,” which will run May 12-July 28. Free. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. Opening reception: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 13.
Spring into Arts Festival:
Enjoy the juried art show, musical entertainment, fantastic food and a children’s area. A separate stage with other acts are being planned with plenty of shops and restaurants open. There will also be an outside beer and wine fest component. Free. Historic Downtown Concord, Union Street, Concord.. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 5/13
Oil Mixes with Wood:
Oil artist and curator Joni Purk will be one of our featured artists with wood turner David Terpening. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. Reception: 10 a.m.-2 and 5-8 p.m. May 13.
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays, and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to 6 family members; free for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. May 13.
Dance
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights and learn the calls of mainstream square dancing. Gene Baker Caller - email at gbakercaller@aol.com $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. May 11.
Comments