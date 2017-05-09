Student celebrations: Men in the Making; No Second Chances; golf win

Bailey Middle School
Men In The Making Club: At the club’s inaugural event “Threads & Treads,” 17 students in the sixth to eighth grade spent the morning learning important life skills, from checking the oil on a car to learning how to tie a tie and character traits that improve self-confidence. For information on the mentoring program, visit www.1mclubs.com.
SouthLake Christian Academy High School
Mock crash: Students received a lesson in traffic safety from the Huntersville Police Department on April 19. Huntersville Police Department’s Traffic and Safety Section – partnering with the Huntersville Fire Department, the North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad, the Mecklenburg County EMS Agency and Med Center Air – presented a program entitled “No Second Chances” to the students in the high school gym during chapel.
Huntersville Police Department Traffic Safety Officer Ricardo Carter led the program, which focused on the consequences of teen choices, with an emphasis placed on driving and vehicle collisions caused by impaired or distracted driving. The presentation included a staged, two-car crash scene in the upper school parking lot. The Huntersville Police Department, the Huntersville Fire Department, the North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad and the Mecklenburg County EMS Agency simulated a crash scene response and investigation inspired by an actual event that Officer Carter investigated a few years ago.
Four SouthLake Christian Academy students served as actors during the demonstration. Each student had a different role at the crash scene. Kennadee Gallivan played the part of a passenger partially ejected through the windshield. Maddy Abraham was a driver. Riley Ledford was the second driver who was under investigation for DWI. Braeden McCarthy was a passenger who died at the scene.
