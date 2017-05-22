Happening nearby: May 24-30, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series:
Beer, wine, soft drinks and food are available for purchase. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music. No pets or coolers are allowed. Free. Downtown Statesville, 100 W. Broad St., Statesville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 26.
Memorial Day Ceremony:
Join the Town of Huntersville for annual Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen troops and their service to our country. Free. Birkdale Village, 16725 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville. 704-895-8744. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. May 29.
Open Mic Tuesdays:
Hosted by Jarrid and Allen of Pursey Kerns. The Kilted Buffalo, 8625 Townley Road, Huntersville. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 30.
Nature & Farmers Markets
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and intention setting. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments, meditation and periods of hiking in silence. Must be able to walk up to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. May 25.
Busy Beaver Benefits:
Kick start your metabolism with an early morning hike to our beaver den. Learn about beavers on the hike and the important role they play in their habitats. End the hike with coffee and healthy breakfast finger food. Take home beaver fact sheets to share with your neighbors. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 7-8 a.m. May 27.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Local produce, baked goods, and the Downtown Market Event Series, makes the market a great Saturday morning destination for the entire family. Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors and enjoy the weekly themes/activities. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. May 27.
Grilling Goodness Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Carolina Raptor Center’s high flying, gravity defying summer flight show features trainers putting native and exotic birds through their paces in free flight. Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until two hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheater open 30 minutes before show time. The free Talons Flight Show program is made possible through a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. May 27. 1:30-2 p.m. May 28.
Birding for Beginners:
Want to start learning your birds? Take a brief hike around the nature center to learn local birds and get tips on how to start birding. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. 2-3 p.m. May 28.
Memorial Day Hike:
Join a McDowell Naturalist on a guided hike to discover the beautiful natural flora and fauna that McDowell Nature Preserve offers. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring your own water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11:30 a.m. May 29.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents. Discover what Spring has in store at Reedy Creek. Through crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Come and explore with us. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. May 29.
Trailblaze Challenge Informational Meeting:
Trailblaze Challenge is an endurance event to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, and you’re invited to join us. This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advance outdoor enthusiasts. Participants will hike 28.3 miles and help grant more than 300 wishes this year. For details, attend one of the informational meetings in Charlotte between May 30 and June 17. Fleet Feet Sports, 16620 Cranlyn Road, Huntersville. 704-896-2202. www.fleetfeethuntersville.com.
Sports
World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series: Outlaw Showdown:
Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 3 p.m. May 26.
Coca-Cola 600:
See a pre-race show with a concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd plus a patriotic salute to Memorial Day military heroes. Afterward, enjoy the 58th running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s most challenging test of man and machine. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6 p.m. May 28.
