This season’s finest: North Meck senior wins 4A state championship

Ishaq Smith, North Mecklenburg Track: The North Mecklenburg senior won the 4A state championship with a personal-best 21.83 from the inside lane (No. 1) on May 19, at North Carolina A&T University.
Smith also led the 4 X 100-meter relay to a seventh-place finish at the state meet.
North Mecklenburg finished third in the state as a team at the 4A state championships.
Michael Sanders, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School junior won his second straight, NCISAA 3A state, individual championship in dramatic fashion, with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Ravenscroft’s Ryan Gerard.
Sanders, a Davidson native, shot a 69 on day one of the state championships, before carding a 67 to pull even with Gerard, forcing a playoff.
Cannon School junior, Lansdon Robbins, also earned all-state honors, finished 4th at the same event.
The Cannon School golf team was NCISAA 3A state runner-up to Ravenscroft.
Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School Track: The Woodlawn School senior finished his Trailblazers’ track career with three, NCISAA 1A state championships in the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter runs on May 20, at Campbell University.
Schneider set a personal-record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.92.
Schneider finishes his Woodlawn School track career with six state titles to his credit.
Schneider, U.S. Naval Academy appointee, reports to the school later this summer, where he will also continue his cross country and track careers.
Victoria Ballard, SouthLake Christian Track: The SouthLake Christian senior finished her Eagles’ track career in style, running a school record and personal-best 12.87 to finish fourth in the 100-meter dash at the NCISAA 3A state meet at Winthrop University on May 20.
Ballard leaves SouthLake Christian with school record times in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, the long jump and as a part of the school’s best 4 X 100, 4 X 200 and 4 X 400-meter relays.
Sam Zayicek, Lake Norman Baseball: The Lake Norman junior, leadoff hitter set the tone for the Wildcats in playoff wins over Mooresville and Southeast Guilford to help his advance to the 4A West Regional final series versus T.C. Roberson this week.
Zayicek went 3-for-4 at the plate in Lake Norman’s 11-1 win over Mooresville on May 16, also collecting two doubles and two RBI in the win.
He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched 2/3 of an inning with strikeouts in Lake Norman’s 7-3 victory over Southeast Guilford on May 20.
Zayicek, a High Point University commit, is hitting .448 for Lake Norman (26-3) this season with nine doubles, three triples, a home run, 24 RBI, 12 stolen bases and is also 4-1 on the mound as a pitcher.
Grace Kwiatkowski/Cassidy Wheaton, Community School of Davidson Girls’ Soccer: The Community School of Davidson, all-state, senior duo leads one of the states’ stingiest defense as the Spartans have given up on 18 goals in 25 games this season.
Kwiatkowski and Wheaton played big roles in Community School of Davidson’s two playoffs win last week, beating Union Academy, 5-1 on May 17, then defeating Bishop McGuinness, 4-1 on May 20.
Kwiatkowski and Wheaton lead a defense that 14 shutouts this season, allowing just four goals in four playoff games to date.
The defending 1A state champion, Spartans (24-1), host Gray Stone Day in the 1A West Regional final (state semifinals) on May 23 at Pine Lake Athletic complex.
Kieran Rinaldi, Lake Norman Girls’ Lacrosse: The Lake Norman senior attacker was named Conference 10 offensive player of the year after scoring 63 goals and dishing out 47 assists this season.
Rinaldi, a Radford University signee, also had 61 draw controls and picked up 28 groundballs.
Rinaldi finishes her Lake Norman lacrosse career with 192 goals, placing her third all-time in school history, and 124 assists, which is second all-time.
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter Track: The Lake Norman Charter junior dominated en route to 2A state championships in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs on May 19, at North Carolina A&T University.
Howlett set a personal-record in the 1600-meter run in 5:03.80, beating the field by more than three seconds.
She ran a 11:02.51 to win the 3200-meter run, beating the field by nearly 15 seconds.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
