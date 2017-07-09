Cornelius picks the face of a Medal of Honor recipient to honor its veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Last call for the North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad Pause 1:41 Local riders compete at Stegall's Arena 2:48 Davidson Community Players 2:41 Rescue Ranch playground 1:57 Making a joyful noise at First Baptist Church in Mooresville 2:16 Carolina Synchro team competes in recent event 2:29 Backyard habitats 1:05 Tawba Walk art and music festival 2:02 Opening day at Patterson Farm 1:41 Lake Norman High’s Friends 4 Change make special memories for life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Town of Cornelius recently unveiled a statue of war hero Jerry Crump who had received the Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart. joehabina@yahoo.com

The Town of Cornelius recently unveiled a statue of war hero Jerry Crump who had received the Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart. joehabina@yahoo.com