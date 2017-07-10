Happening nearby Lake Norman: July 12-18, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Community School of Davidson Summerstock production:
Based on the true story of con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., “Catch Me If You Can” is a rousing musical set in the 1960’s. Thirty-three actors from Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson and Mooresville are in this fast-paced and original production. At the helm will be Austin Flewell as young Abagnale and Kevin Roberge as Hanratty, the FBI agent who would turn him around.
Tickets are $10 online at www.csdspartans.seatyourself.biz. Tickets will also be available at the door at a cost of $15. $5 student/child tickets will be available for all performances, seats permitting. Advanced tickets are recommended, as shows often sell out. For information, email Melissa Ohlman-Roberge at mroberge@csdspartans.org. 7 p.m. July 12-13; 8 p.m. July 14; 2 and 8 p.m. July 15; 2 p.m. June 16. Community School of Davidson ArtSpace, 404 Armour St., Davidson.
Hot dog lunch:
Bethel Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee invites the communityto a weekly hot dog lunch. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted. Bethel Presbyterian Church, 19920 Bethel Church Road, Cornelius. 704-896-3103. www.bethel-pc.org. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 13.
Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Summer Concert Series:
Beer, wine, soft drinks and food are available for purchase. There is no cost to attend and the public is welcome. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music. No pets or coolers are allowed. Downtown Statesville in front of Mitchell Community College, 100 W. Broad St., Statesville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 14.
Karaoke Dance Party:
Free. In The Wind Bar & Grill, 15800 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 8-11:55 p.m. July 14.
Pill Take Back Event:
Officers from the Mooresville Police Department will be at the South Iredell Senior Center to provide the public with a safe means of disposing of drugs/medication. These are drugs that might otherwise end up in our water system, putting young children at risk and increasing the likelihood of endangering someone’s life or even causing death. Please bring any and all of your expired medications, both prescription and over the counter that you no longer want or use. Feel free to bring medications in their labeled containers, as these containers will be taken and destroyed as well. For questions, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9016. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 17.
Open Mic Tuesdays:
Come out and play or just listen to Lake Norman’s local artists and enjoy a wide variety of local and craft beers. No cover. The Kilted Buffalo, 8625 Townley Road, Huntersville. 9-12:30 a.m. July 18.
Senior activities
Exercise Technique 101:
Join us to learn what to do and what not to do in an exercise workout in order to make it safe and effective. What you don’t know, can hurt you. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9-9:30 a.m. July 13.
Christmas in July Elves Workshop:
The Senior Center will hold its first Elves workshop this year. We are recruiting creative and talented elves to set the stage for the workshops to be successful. There will be one workshop held each month from now until November to get ready for the grand opening in November. Although the opening of the Santa’s Gift Shop isn’t until November, it takes a lot of work and time to prepare for this two-month sale. In order for any of this to be possible, we need donations — household items, Christmas items, Thanksgiving and autumn items, decorations, handmade crafts, items to go in gift baskets, jewelry, etc. If we can’t use it for the Santa’s Gift Shop, we’ll place it in our Odds & Ends Sale. Donated items must be clean and in good condition. No books, broken items, or clothes; although, hats, gloves, and scarves are accepted. If you’re talented, consider making something to donate. Donations may be dropped off at the front desk of the Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Proceeds go to support South Iredell Senior Center services. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 14.
Single Seniors:
Following the meeting the group will be going to Pomodoro’s for lunch. The Single Seniors focus on making new friends, going places together and having an all-around good time. Don’t miss the great outings and fun activities. Regular group meetings are held at the South Iredell Senior Center the third Monday of every month at noon. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. July 17.
Birthday Bingo Bash:
All seniors celebrating a birthday or not, are invited to play bingo, win prizes and enjoy birthday cake. You must be at least age 60 to participate in any activity at the Senior Center, this includes playing bingo. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1:30-2:30 p.m. July 18.
Sports
Workout Wednesday at Duke Energy’s EnergyExplorium:
McGuire Nuclear Station is hosting Align and Flow Yoga, a beginner/intermediate class. Free. Limited space is available. Open to adults of all fitness levels. Please be sure to bring a yoga mat for class. Weather permitting. Email to register: energyexplorium@duke-energy.com. EnergyExplorium, 13339 McGuire Nuclear Station Road, Huntersville. 704-875-5600. 10-11 a.m. July 12.
Nature
Art of Clay Pinch Pots:
Discover how the pioneers and Native Americans used clay to make pots. We will go through how to process natural clay found here at Reedy Creek and create your own pot to take home. Parents required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2- 3 p.m. July 12.
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Summer cocktail hours are back at The Duke Mansion. No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5- 8 p.m. July 12, 13, 17 and18.
Hike for Healing:
Studies are showing that there are many healing benefits to walking in the woods. Join us to connect with nature and perhaps heal some of your life stressors in this relaxed hike. We will start our hike with an inspirational nature quote and then hit the trails. There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6- 7 p.m. July 13.
Introduction to Kayaking:
This kayak workshop is a brief introduction to paddling a kayak. Participants are presented with basic information on dressing to paddle safely and potential hazards. A minimal paddle skill set is presented and practiced, allowing participants to safely and comfortably maneuver on still water. This course will be taught by an ACA certified instructor. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $20. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11:30 a.m. July 15.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Boone’s Cave Park:
Are you curious about the natural world around you. Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you. We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county and beyond as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Boone’s Cave Park, 3552 Boone’s Cave Road, Lexington. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Carolina Raptor Center’s high flying, gravity defying summer flight show features trainers putting our native and exotic birds through their paces in free flight. Experience the whoosh of feathers over your head. Learn about the natural history, habitat and natural behaviors of birds of prey. Interact with birds as you never have before. Owls, vultures, hawks and falcons are the stars in this show.Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until 2 hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheatre open 30 minutes before show time. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1- 1:30 p.m., 3- 3:30 p.m. July 15. 1:30- 2 p.m. July 16.
Corn Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 15.
Animal Care Behind-the-Scenes:
Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes program gives you the opportunity to feed, water, clean and care for McDowell’s resident animals. As a reward for all your hard work you will be able to work closely with your favorite animal! Registration required. Adults may stay to observe or drop off; paperwork required if dropping off. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2- 4 p.m. July 16.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 17.
Volunteer Work Day:
Help the Carolina Waterflowl Rescue spruce up the rescue and meet your favorite animals. Registration is open for our monthly work day, Free lunch for all volunteers. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 5403 Poplin Road, Indian Trail. 704-668-9486. www.carolinawaterfowlrescue.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18.
