Happening nearby Lake Norman: July 19-25, 2017

Special Event
Davidson Community Players presents ‘Boeing Boeing!’:
A comedy. It’s the 1960s and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay and all three ladies are suddenly in town simultaneously. Advanced tickets start at $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased at www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org/ or by calling the box office at 704-892-7953. 8 p.m. July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; 2 p.m. July 23 and 30. Duke Family Performance Hall, Davidson College, Davidson.
Hot dog lunch:
Bethel Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee invites the community to a weekly hot dog lunch. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted. Bethel Presbyterian Church, 19920 Bethel Church Road, Cornelius. 704-896-3103. www.bethel-pc.org. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 20.
Karaoke Dance Party:
Drink specials and singer giveaway. In The Wind Bar & Grill, 15800 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 8-11:55 p.m. July 21.
Barnstock BYOB Music Festival:
Barnstock is a BYOB Music Festival, blending all genres from up and coming local artists, while elevating the voices of local nonprofits. There is a place for all at Barnstock. $35 G.A. Barnstock, 15300 Black Farms Road, Huntersville. 1-11 p.m. July 22.
Fledermaus: Opera and Wine:
The Little Opera Company of Charlotte presents Die Fledermaus, the sensational comic opera by Johann Strauss II, in an immersive “dinner” theater event pairing wine with opera. Grab a drink and join the fun. For information, visit https://littleoperacompany.ticketleap.com/fledermaus-daveste-vineyards/. Each ticket purchase includes one drink ticket. Visit www.davestevineyards.com/ and littleoperacompany.com for information. $15. Daveste Vineyards, 155 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 22.
Safety Day:
Concord Mills invites the community to learn valuable safety tips during a free afternoon of family fun at Safety Day. Beginning at noon, families can meet with local public safety officials, participate in the American Red Cross pillowcase project activity and then cool off with a snow cone. Participants will also take home important child safety knowledge and a complimentary safety kit. Concord Mills Mall, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Charlotte. 704-979-5000. 12-2 p.m. July 22.
Open Mic Tuesdays:
Hosted by Jarrid and Allen of Pursey Kerns. Come out and play or just listen to Lake Norman’s local artists and enjoy a wide variety of local and craft beers. No cover. The Kilted Buffalo, 8625 Townley Road, Huntersville. 9-12:30 a.m. July 25.
Activities for seniors
Red, White & Blue Summer Dance:
Bring a friend or come solo and enjoy dancing or just socializing and making new friends. Please bring your favorite snack or finger food to share and be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus and their spouse or caregiver. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. July 21.
Young Hearts Ice Cream Social:
Come celebrate summer with friends and make your own sundae. Young Hearts is a Senior Social Club that meets monthly at South Iredell Senior Center. Come socialize, meet new people and have fun. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 2-3:30 p.m. July 21.
Book Discussion Club:
Join a group of book lovers for a monthly book discussion on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For the month of July, the book of choice is any book by Australian author Liane Moriarty. The group will be led by Marty Eide. All book lovers are welcome to join in the discussion. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1:30-3 p.m. July 25.
Meetings
Dementia Live (A Wow Experience):
Because it’s frightening to take care of someone that you don’t understand. This is an individualized non senior training open to the community on how to interact and cope with someone with dementia. Dementia Live offers a an understanding of dementia and aging. Participants will gain a heightened awareness of the challenges faced by those who live with dementia. You will learn tips and tools to improve communication and care. Only four individuals will go through the 30-minute personalized training at a time, so space is very limited and you must register by July 19 to receive your reserved time slot. This free workshop is being provided as a means of educating and preparing the non-senior community in working with or caring for individuals with dementia. Training is being sponsored by Right At Home. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19.
Nature
Survival: Tool Making:
Learn how to create useful tools from materials that nature provides. Bring your own knife or we will lend a knife to work on the tools. Parents required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 19.
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Enjoy a cash bar and more than four acres of spectacular gardens and grounds to stroll. No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5-8 p.m. July 19, 20, July 24 and 25.
Peach Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 21.
Open Classroom:
Who lives in that skin? What is the difference between a carnivore and an herbivore? Whose tracks are those? Stop by our classroom anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. to explore a variety of minigames and natural specimens that answer these questions and many more. A naturalist will be on hand. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1-3 p.m. July 22.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Shop local and shop fresh with our vendors & enjoy the weekly themes/activities for free. Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Learn about the natural history, habitat and natural behaviors of birds of prey. Interact with birds as you never have before. Owls, vultures, hawks and falcons are the stars in this show. Please arrive a half an hour early so that you won’t miss the show. Sign up online until two hours before the show and in the Visitor Center up until 10 minutes before the show begins. Gates to amphitheater open 30 minutes before show time. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. July 22 and 1: 30 p.m. 23.
Animal Feeding:
Ever wonder what the animals at your Nature Center eat? Well, come find out. We will start gathering at 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall for a feeding at 2:15 p.m. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-2:30 p.m. July 23.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, we will learn about animals and plants that surround us in the preserve. Parent participation is encouraged. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 24.
Let’s Go Birding!:
Join a naturalist as we take to the trails with our binoculars and look to the trees. Learn about the diversity of birds we have here at McDowell. Registration required. Notes: Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water bottle and bug spray. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10-11:30 a.m. July 25.
