Happening nearby Lake Norman: July 26-Aug. 1, 2017

Special Event
Hot dog lunch:
Bethel Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee invites the communityto a weekly hot dog lunch. There is no cost to attend but donations will be accepted. Bethel Presbyterian Church, 19920 Bethel Church Road, Cornelius. 704-896-3103. www.bethel-pc.org. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27.
Carmen Tate:
Carmen Tate performs solo acoustic at Eddie’s on Lake Norman. Today’s Top 40 pop, rock and country plus your favorite hits from the 80’s. Free. Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville. 6-9 p.m. July 27.
Friday After Five Summer Concert Series:
Beer, wine, soft drinks and food are available for purchase. There is no cost to attend and the public is welcome. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music. No pets or coolers are allowed. Downtown Statesville, 100 W. Broad St., Statesville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 28.
Karaoke Dance Party:
The Wind Bar & Grill, 15800 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 8-11:55 p.m. July 28.
Worship in Jazz:
The Lake Norman Big Band is performing all of the music in a wide range of big band jazz styles. Everyone is welcome to attend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. 10 a.m. July 30.
Make Your Own: Medicinals from the Kitchen:
Growing herbs is delightful; we love adding them to our foods and feeling the sheer joy of their beautiful flowers and scents. But there is so much more; many have powerful medicinal effects that can be easily preserved and made available when needed. We’ll demo how to make tinctures, syrups, teas and vinegars using garden plants or dried herbs purchased from a reliable source. A handout will include detailed instructions with directions and background information about common herbs. Take home samples to start your herbal apothecary. Delicious herbal tea and treats will be served. .$45 or $80 for two. Mills Garden Herb Farm, 732 Mills Garden Road, Statesville. 704-873-3361. millsgardenherbfarm.com. 2-5 p.m. July 30.
National Night Out at Smithville Park:
This free public event promotes community safety and crime prevention. Partakers enjoy an evening filled with family fun, including children’s activities, food, entertainment and more. Free to attend. Smithville Park, 19710 S. Ferry St., Cornelius. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1.
Outdoor Cinema Series: ‘Moana’:
All movies will be shown on our state-of-the-art inflatable screen and are free and open to the public. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Weather permitting, movies will begin about 8:30 p.m. This movie will be shown in conjunction with National Night Out. Weather hotline 704-896-2460 x290. Free. Smithville Park, 19710 S. Ferry St., Cornelius. 8:30-10 p.m. Aug. 1.
National Night Out in Huntersville:
Police and local leaders and businesses will host the annual event at three locations from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1. Come and enjoy the events, music and rides. The locations are Northcross Shopping Center, 9751 Sam Furr Road; Waymer Park, 14200 Holbrooks Road; and Huntingdon Green, 12000 Tuscaloosa Road.
Mooresville’s National Night Out:
The town’s eighth annual National Night Out event includes free food, music, games and a look at how the community is fighting crime and drugs. Downtown Mooresville, Main Street between Moore and Iredell avenues. 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
National Night Out in Davidson:
National Night Out is an annual crime prevention and community-building event sponsored by the Davidson Police Department to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-citizen partnerships, and neighborhood cohesiveness. The pulbic is invited. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders andd water. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Activities include dunking booth, face painting. The Davidson Police Department will distribute information and items from the Watch for Me NC initiative to educate citizens about pedestrian safety. Field at the Ada Jenkins Center, 212 Gamble St., Davidson. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1.
National Night Out in Troutman:
The free family event will feature police, fire and EMS vehicles, a free dinner, document shredding, a fire education smoke house, a prescription take-back drop box, a K-9 demonstration and a petting zoo courtesy of Zootastic Park. Troutman ESC Park, 338 North Ave., Troutman. 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
Open Mic Tuesdays:
Hosted by Jarrid and Allen of Pursey Kerns. Free. The Kilted Buffalo, 8625 Townley Road, Huntersville. 9-12:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
Theater
‘Into the Woods Jr.’
This musical show features favorite characters - Cinderella and her Prince, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his beanstalk, Rapunzel and her Prince, as well as the Witch from classic Brothers’ Grimm fables. The cast of 50-plus actors, aged 6-18 years old, rehearsed for eight weeks to bring audiences this professional performance that will delight and entertain you and your family. Visit our www.cmccmooresville.com for information regarding dates and times. Adult $15; seniors age 62 and older, $12; ages 3-18, $10; and children younger than 3 must be in parent lap or purchase an individual seat. Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. July 27.
‘Psycho Beach Party’:
“Gidget” beach party epics and Hitchcock psychological suspense thrillers in a shotgun marriage. Chicklet Forrest, a teenage tomboy, desperately wants to be part of the surf crowd on Malibu Beach in 1962. One thing getting in her way is her tendency toward split personalities. Comedy contains adult themes and explicit language. Senior/student, $15; regular, $20. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8-9:45 p.m. July 28 and 29.
Nature
Cocktails & Gardens Happy Hour at The Duke Mansion:
Summer cocktail hours are back at The Duke Mansion. Enjoy a cash bar and more than four acres of spectacular gardens and grounds to stroll.No reservations required. Just bring your friends and have a great time. Free. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 5-8 p.m. July 26 and 27.
Hike for Healing:
There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-7 p.m. July 27.
Summer Nature Bingo: Thursday Series:
Calling all Bingo lovers. This wonderful summer pastime is fun and educational for kids as they learn exciting facts about nature, birds and weather with themed Bingo games. Registration required. Program will be held at the McDowell Large Pavilion. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-3 p.m. July 27.
Piedmont Ecology Hike:
Visit McDowell Nature Preserve for a 2-3 mile guided hike and discover some of the Piedmont’s unique flora and fauna. Registration required. Please bring a water bottle and bug spray. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2-4 p.m. July 29.
Huntersville Growers’ Market:
Huntersville Elementary School, 200 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. July 29.
Talons Summer Flight Show: Flights of the Forest:
Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 1-1:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m. July 29. 1:30-2 p.m. July 30.
There’s Gold in Them Thar Hills:
Did you know that many farmers in this area used to spend some of their down time looking for gold? Learn the skill of panning for gold. Dress to get wet. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 29.
National Lasagna Day:
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. 704-357-1269. www.ncagr.gov. July 29.
Nature Through your Smart Phone Camera:
Taking pictures with your phone can be fun and easy to capture the hidden beauties along the trail. We will go over some technical basics and then walk for 30 minutes outside. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. July 30.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. July 31.
Sports
Ring of Honor Wrestling:
Ring of Honor brings its internationally acclaimed brand of in-ring combat. $30-$70. www.rohwrestling.com. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 6:45 p.m. July 29.
