Campers relive the Civil War to learn history and have fun

twitter email The woods and fields of the Historic Latta Plantation in Huntersville echoed with the sounds of gunfire, rebel yells and shouts of "Huzzah" on July 20. 43 recruits, attending the Civil War Camp, were reenacting the "Bloody Lane" battle, set in 1865 at Appomatix Courthouse, Va., which pitted the 2nd NC Union (US) Troops against the 53rd NC Confederate battalion. Matthew Waisner, site director and commander for the camp, said, "They were recruits on Monday, they graduate today as soldiers." Marty Price

