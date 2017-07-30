There’s a new senior pastor at Bethel Presbyterian, only No. 4 in 65 years

Bethel Presbyterian Church
New senior pastor: The Rev. Thomas Judge Boone III, the new senior pastor, will preach his first sermon at Bethel Presbyterian in Cornelius on Sept. 17.
Though he was born in Texas,Boone spent most of his childhood in California, Pennsylvania and Indonesia. He earned his Doctorate of Theology from Loyola University-Chicago.
Boone currently serves as the transitional senior pastor and head of staff at Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, S.C. He and his wife, Joy, will move to Cornelius in August and he will begin his new role in September. Tom and Joy have three adult children.
Bethel has called only four senior pastors during the past 65 years.
NC Page Program
Local students: Caroline Byars, a student at Christ the King Catholic High School, and Rene Zuraf and Reed Dixon, students at W.A. Hough High School, recently served as pages for the North Carolina House of Representatives. They were sponsored by Representative John R. Bradford III, R-Mecklenburg.
Byars is the daughter of William R. Byars III and Valerie Adams Byars.
Dixon is the daughter of John Dixon and Robin Dixon.
Zuraf is the daughter of Kevin Zuraf and Tia Zuraf and the granddaughter of Lucille Chisholm. and
The North Carolina House Page Program offers a first-hand experience to students from across the state. Each year, the program provides insight into government by connecting students with elected leaders of North Carolina. Pages are given the opportunity to observe North Carolina lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and constituents working together in the legislative process. The pages learn how a bill becomes a law, the structure of state government and the legislative process.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Annual Summer Junior Volunteer Class of 2017: The Volunteer Auxiliary is pleased to present its Summer Junior Volunteer Class of 2017 under the leadership of Auxiliary Volunteer Chairperson Connie Farrell with assistance from Junior Volunteer Committee members Beth Powel, Peggy Cothran, and Grace Bova. Area high schools, including Mooresville South Iredell, Lake Norman, Pine Lake Prep, Lincoln Charter School, Hough, Cannon School, Mitchell Community College HS, Community School of Davidson, and Home School are represented in the Junior Volunteer Class of 2017. Five Junior Volunteers are returning from last year.
The class consists of rising juniors and seniors with returning students from last summer. Students in the program must be rising juniors or seniors in high school. Junior Volunteers fill volunteer positions in numerous departments throughout the hospital including the Laboratory, Women’s Services, Outpatient Surgery, Surgical Services, PACU (Post Anesthesia Care Unit), Endoscopy, Imaging Services, Orthopedics, Physical Rehabilitation, and Admitting.
Volunteer chaplain recognized: Bernice Scott, aka “Miss B,” a beloved, well-respected and founding member of the Pastoral Advisory Council of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center was recently recognized for her long-term dedication as a Volunteer Chaplain at the hospital. She was surprised with a luncheon at the hospital in her honor with Volunteer Chaplains, hospital staff and administration in attendance to personally thank “Miss B” for her service and commitment to assisting patients, family members, and staff in times of need. “Miss B” was presented a Mooresville/Lake Norman blanket designed and produced locally in North Carolina and a bouquet of flowers.
Additionally, a plaque was given to Scott stating: Presented to Bernice Scott Founding Member and Volunteer Chaplain Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Pastoral Advisory Council - In recognition of your dedication and service to the patients, family members, visitors and staff of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. We extend “Miss B” our most heartfelt appreciation for her dedication to the Council and the Hospital in volunteering her time to help meet the spiritual needs of all those in need.
Lake Norman Chamber
Accepting applications for Leadership Lake Norman: The chamber is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 session of Leadership Lake Norman. The program, in its 21st year, is designed to develop a group of informed, committed and qualified individuals capable of providing visionary and progressive leadership for the Lake Norman region.
The tuition for the nine-month course is $425 for chamber members and $500 for others. Applications should be received by Sept.15 to be eligible for the program. Applicants will be notified in writing regarding acceptance in the program by Sept. 19. More than 400 community and business leaders have graduated from the program.
Each year, the Lake Norman Chamber selects a class of highly motivated and committed leaders for a series of seminars and retreats. The group will hear speakers from the fields of tourism, health care, economic development, community infrastructure, education, regional history, the judicial system, and municipal government.
Anyone interested in Leadership Lake Norman can call the chamber at 704-892-1922 and an application will be forwarded. For information, visit the Leadership Lake Norman link on the chamber’s website at www.lakenormanchamber.org.
Denver Christian Academy
New principal: Jeff Campbell will be the new principal at Denver Christian Academy, N.C. 16 North, effective July 1.
Campbell earned his bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Appalachian State in 1986 and his NC Class A License from East Carolina University in 2011. Campbell has been with the school since August 2015 when the school opened.
