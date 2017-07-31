Lake Norman Little League All-Stars are state champions, again

For the second consecutive year, Lake Norman Little League’s 6- to 7-year-old Baseball All Stars are State Champions after finishing a perfect 12-0 in All-Star tournament play culminating with a State Championship victory July 9.The players are Chase Badosky, Cameron Clark, Colton Clark, Colton David, Nicholas Fiano, James Lilley, Jackson Malloy, Ryan Morgan, Jackson Neville, Easton Roschke, Michael Skaggs and Landon Whittington. The team manager is John Whittington and the coaches are Joey Badosky, Scott David, David Fiano, Jim Lilley and James Malloy. Glenn Jones