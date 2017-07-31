Lake Norman Little League All-Stars are state champions, again

For the second consecutive year, Lake Norman Little League’s 6- 7-year-old Baseball All Stars are State Champions after finishing a perfect 12-0 in All-Star tournament play culminating with a State Championship victory on July 9
After winning the North Carolina District 3 title on June 25 in Charlotte, the team traveled to Sylva and went undefeated in the state championship run.
Lake Norman’s 6- 7-year-old All Star Team has some of the best players from the spring season recreational teams. Team manager John Whittington along with his assistant coaches, dedicated many volunteer hours throughout the spring and summer All-Star seasons to achieve this accomplishment. The boys, coaches and families worked hard daily since the conclusion of the regular season.
“I couldn’t ask for a more talented group of kids to coach. It was impressive to see them dominate the Tournament of Champions, NC District 3 Tournament, and the NC State Championships going undefeated at 12-0,” outscoring our opponents 156-42, Whittington.
“In 20 years these kids will look back and see how special this championship was and cherish these memories with their teammates. Some of these boys have prepared over a year for this moment and I couldn’t be more proud as a coach. Thanks to the amazing families that accompanied us on this journey and the coaches that I now call my brothers,” he said referring to Joey Badosky, David Fiano, James Malloy, Jim Lilley and Scott David.
