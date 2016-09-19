Briefly: South Charlotte, Sept. 19, 2016

South Charlotte
Urgent care opens: Novant Health Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine opened Sept. 14 at 8450 Park Road.
The facility near the Quail Hollow community offers walk-in care 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Novant Health Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine treats individuals of all ages and can provide expert care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses including colds, flu, sprains, fractures, minor cuts, and ear and sinus infections. It also offers immunizations, physicals for sports participation and on-site X-ray and lab services for fast and accurate diagnosis.
Novant Health Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine accepts most major insurances. Details: 704-638-1551 or visit NovantHealth.org/urgentcare.
Charlotte
Celebration of Music: Metropolitan Music Ministries Inc. is holding their 31st annual Celebration of Music in Worship with a Service of Sacred Music at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 6 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte. Choirs, directors, accompanists and pastors from across the area will be participating along with several of the group’s church music scholarship winners. A reception will follow the service. The event is free and open to the public. For information visit www.metromusicministries.org or call 704-529-1616.
Matthews
Early days of Charlotte: On Sept. 27, Jim and Ann Williams will present a first-person interpretation of Colonel Thomas Polk and his wife Susannah about the early days of Charlotte.
The year is 1793. Thomas and Susannah’s families settled in Charlotte in the 1750s. Thomas was a community leader, a founder of Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte. He served in the Colonial Assembly, commanded the county Militia and a Regiment in the Revolution.
He also was a prosperous businessman with three plantations and a large number of slaves. Thomas will talk about the area’s early political history and the glories of war. Thomas and Susannah had eight children.
Susannah will tell us about the home front during war and the fears of being a wife and mother of soldiers.
The event will be at the Matthews library, 230 Matthews Station St. Free to Foundation members, there will be a $5 charge for nonmembers. The program will begin at 7:15 p.m. with a reception at 7 p.m. Details: call 704-846-6693.
