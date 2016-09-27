Goalie Sutton scores in soccer and football;Mehrtens plays 2 of his best games this season

Dylan Sutton, Statesville Christian soccer/football, so.: The Statesville Christian sophomore had a week to remember as he doubles as the Lions’ goalkeeper and center forward on the soccer team, as well as playing kicker on the football team.
Sutton made 13 saves in the 3-2 win over Hickory Christian earlier this month as the two teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
But it was his play in the field in the same game that astounded many.
Sutton came out of the goal in the second overtime against Hickory Christian with his team trailing 2-1.
In the next 10 minutes, Sutton netted two goals for the Lions (5-2-1, No. 8 in the state in 1A private coaches’ poll) to give them a 3-2 victory, and their first win over Hickory Christian since 2009.
Sutton also helped his team to 9-0 win over North Hills Christian.
Sutton is not only one of top goalkeepers in the area, allowing 0.6 goals per game, but also leads Statesville Christian with seven goals and three assists this season.
As if that wasn’t enough, he also kicks for the Statesville Christian football team. Last week, he also made all four of his extra point attempts in a win over Winston-Salem Prep. The Lions’ football team is 5-0 this season.
Jack Mehrtens, East Mecklenburg soccer, sr.: The East Mecklenburg senior, center midfielder had two of his best games of the season for the Eagles this month.
Mehrtens first had two assists in a 3-0 victory over Independence (Sept. 12).
But Mehrtens had one of the biggest moments of his Eagle career next when he scored the game-winning goal with 2:42 left in the second overtime (97th minute) to give East Meck a 1-0 win over rival, Butler. He also had a team leading six tackles in the game.
Mehrtens, a three-year starter, has three goals and five assists on the season.
East Mecklenburg is also off to one of their best starts in recent history at 6-2-2 overall, and 3-0 in Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference play to lead the league.
Ethan DeSilva, South Mecklenburg soccer, sr.: The South Mecklenburg senior defender/midfielder had another big week with one goal and four assists as the Sabres (10-1-1, No. 1 in the state (4A) coaches’ poll as of Sept. 20) got victories over Berry, Harding and Hough (No. 9 state).
DeSilva leads North Carolina, class 4A with 12 assists this season, and has at least one assist in 10 of the Sabres’ 12 games. He scored goals in the only two games (Mallard Creek/West Mecklenburg) that he didn’t record an assist.
DeSilva, a senior, co-captain, has either a goal or an assist (or more) in 16 of the last 17 games, dating back to South Meck’s run to the 4A state championship last year.
Noah Dolhare, Providence Day cross country, jr.: The Providence Day junior ran a personal-best 15:59.41 to win the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational at McAlpine Park.
Dolhare shaved more than three seconds of his previous career-best 5K (16:02.50), also breaking the 16-minute barrier for the first time in his career.
Dolhare is the second Charger to win the Hare and Hounds’ race in school history, following former Providence Day standout, Nick Linder in 2014.
Dolhare was CISAA cross country conference champion and third at the NCISAA 3A state meet last year.
Melissa Zammitti, Davidson Day cross country, sr.: The Patriots’ senior also ran a personal-record 18:14.56 to finished as the runner-up as the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational.
Zammitti beat her previous, 5K career-best by nearly 32 seconds, when she ran 18:46 at the N.C. 4A West Regional as a freshman (then at Lake Norman High).
Zammitti finished as NCISAA 2A state runner-up last season, but hopes to end her Davidson Day cross country career on top this fall.
Megan Frost, Myers Park field hockey, so.: The Mustang all-state sophomore had a monster week (Sept. 12-18), scoring six goals and dishing out seven assists in wins over Cardinal Gibbons, Ronald Reagan and West Forsyth.
Frost, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in eight games, has nearly eclipsed her season totals from a year ago (13 goals, 17 assists as freshman).
She also has helped lead Myers Park to a perfect 8-0 record (through Sept. 20), helping the Mustangs earn the No. 19 ranking in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to Max Field Hockey’s coaches’ poll.
Frost, 15, one of 35 finalists that will compete for 24 spots to make the U17 U.S. National field hockey team at the “Stars and Stripes’ Tournament and Training Camp,” in Lancaster, Pa., Dec. 26-31.
Chase Arnett, Team Carolina (12U) Hockey: The Matthews’ native continues to excel on the ice, most recently for his Team Carolina (12U) Pee Wee team.
Arnett, 12, who primarily plays center forward, led Team Carolina squad with four goals and three assists in five games in the team’s first tournament in Boston (Sept. 9-11). Team Carolina will play events in Detroit, Chicago, Buffalo, Hershey (Pa.) and at the University of Notre Dame this season.
Arnett also had a strong summer, with the highlight of the summer coming when he got to play for Team USA this summer in the Triple Crown of Hockey in Montreal, which pitted the best of the best from eight U.S. teams and eight Canadian teams.
Ella Abraham, Providence Day volleyball, fr.: The Providence Day freshman setter had one of the best weeks of her young career as the Chargers opened CISAA conference play with wins over rivals, Charlotte Latin and Charlotte Country Day.
Abraham first had 30 assists and four digs in 3-0 victory over Charlotte Latin (Sept. 13).
But, Abraham was all over the court in 3-1 win over Charlotte Country Day (Sept. 16), dishing out a career-best 38 assists, while also adding eight digs, five kills, four aces and two blocks.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: jedwardsjr23@gmail.com.
Help us find the athletes
This Fall’s Finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 19. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Fall’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
