Eagle Scouts complete projects, earn highest rank

Here is the most recent list of Eagle Scouts. Information was submitted by the Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts of America. The information includes name, troop number, troop sponsor and parents’ names. In some cases the Eagle Scout submitted a brief description of his project.
Cameron Hayes McClure, Troop 118, St. Stephen United Methodist, David McClure.
Alexander Joseph Thomas, Troop 447, Garr Memorial, Mint Hill, Richard Thomas.
Connor Edward O’Leary, Troop 34, Sharon Presbyterian, Kevin and Terri O’Leary.
Jordan Maxwell McCormick, Troop 130, Reeder Memorial Baptist, Huntersville, Ricky and Valerie McCormick.
Jordan Lavelle Hinson, Troop 121, Memorial United Methodist, Ashley Hinson.
Patrick Holt Greene, Troop 39, Matthews United Methodist, Chris Greene.
Timer Alexander Colen, Troop 63, Friendship Baptist, Terry Colen.
Tyson Colby Steffenhagen, Troop 515, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Matthews Ward, Colby Steffenhagen.
Reece Palmer Devenney, Troop 39, Matthews United Methodist, Sharon Campbell.
Davis Kyle McConnell, Troop 156, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Huntersville, Wayne and Sherri McConnell.
Harrison Jacob Johnson, Troop 323, Journey Church of Lake Norman, Abraya Johnson.
Thomas Christopher Bates, Troop 34, Sharon Presbyterian, Christopher Bates.
Matthew Arnold Rothmann, Troop 447, Garr Memorial Loren Rothmann, Waxhaw.
Brian Patrick Hack, Troop 97, St. Mark Catholic, Joe and Kathy Hack.
David Aaron Swearngan, Troop 323, Journey Church of Lake Norman, Dorran and Janet Swearngan.
Evan Reed Williams, Troop 167, Good Shepherd United Methodist, Lee Williams.
Christian Erich Johnson, Troop 65, Philadelphia Presbyterian, Matthews, Chris and Tamara Johnson.
Theodore Reese Shoesmith, Troop 159, Windrow Homeowners Association, Matthew Shoesmith.
Mark James Schachner, Troop 39, Matthews United Methodist, Cindy and Chip Schachner.
Paisley Gordon, Troop 17, Christ Church, Libby and Paisley Gordon.
Project: I fully restored a long-forgotten brick path at Winghaven Garden and Bird Sanctuary. I learned how rewarding completing a project like this can be, and that the more you put in, the more you get out.
William Hickey, Troop 317, North Union Church of God, Mint Hill, Martin and Regina Hickey.
Project: Clean (pick-up litter and debris) and renovate (install split-rail fence, plant azaleas, repaint trail sign, update trail rules and regulations board) the head of the Genesis trail at Garr Memorial Church. The importance of having a plan and sticking to it. Also, having the ability to think on your feet when things go awry.
Zac Angell, Troop 58, Lion’s Club, Mike and Dani Angell.
Project: For my Eagle project I built six tables and four shelves for the Community School of Davidson art room. The most important thing I learned was how delegate with both small and large groups.
Charles Adams, Troop 17, Christ Episcopal Church, Bryan and Meg Adams.
Project: I built a covered, weatherproof bulletin board for the McGill Rose Garden, along with a donation box, a stand for potted plants and made a number of improvements to the entrance including planting new beds. My project was intended to benefit the McGill Rose Garden and the adults with mental disabilities from UMAR who have a horticulture class at McGill each week. The bulletin board was designed to be a place where UMAR activities could be listed. It also is used to list what is blooming at the garden and upcoming events.
I learned the value of persistence and hard work. The bulletin board went through a number of structural changes which caused the project to take longer than expected, but I knew that it would be beneficial to UMAR and McGill Rose Garden so I kept working hard until the project was done right.
Elijah Woods, Troop 25, Reggie Woods Sr. and Wanda Woods.
Project: I erected a flag pole outside of my church to honor America and unify a community. Anybody can learn and everybody can have fun.
Kenyan Osuch, Troop 317, North Union Church of God, Kevin and Jodi Osuch.
Project: I renovated the outdoor church entryway. First we had to clear out the existing furniture and plantings, relocating them on the property, if possible. The next thing was to lay fresh stone and build and install 3 benches, flowerpots and a picnic table. The finished product was fresh and useful. I was blessed to have Bluemax donate the stone and Food Lion, Costco, and Walmart donate giftcards that allowed me to provide water and snacks to the people who helped me. I had enough extra money left from my fundraising that we also built and installed a new mailbox for the church.
I learned that when you are blessing others, you become blessed beyond measure. I asked people for a little bit and the support I was shown was overwhelming. God is good, all the time.
Dave Kubala, Troop 24, British International School of Charlotte, Christopher and Megan Kubala.
Project: I learned that having a really good plan ahead of time makes the actual construction on the day makes for a very smooth Eagle project.
Zachary Balent, Troop 144, Blair Road United Methodist Men, Mint Hill, Joe and Robin Balent.
Project: My project was to build a 12-by-12-foot Pergola on the property of St. Thomas Lutheran Church. My idea was to give the congregation an outdoor area that would be multi-functional. The Pergola provides an area for worship, picnics, and fellowship that could be used by the various groups. In addition to myself, 21 workers from my troop, adults and youth worked 312 and half hours to complete my project. I would have to say the most important thing I learned was my ability to overcome obstacles such as weather and competing activities.
John Dunagan, Troop 140, Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, Michael and Tiffany Dunagan.
Project: My Eagle Scout project was to build a locked cabinet and workbench in the backstage area of the Matthews Community Center. Many groups use the stage at the Community Center including Matthews Playhouse. This work area will allow tools to be locked away safely and will also give a convenient place to work on scenery and props.
I learned a lot about delegating work and motivating people to work their hardest. It was great to see everyone’s excitement as we completed the project and knew we needed each other to accomplish our goal.
Joel Taylor Huntley, Troop 144, Blair Road United Methodist Men, Mint Hill, Tadd and Harmony Huntley.
Project: My Eagle Project was an 1800s replica gold smelter furnace for the Mint Hill Historical Society, which they’ve been needing for their gold assayer office. This will have a tremendous impact on kids who come through their village. They will be able to show the kids what the assayer would do and how gold would’ve been smelted down. The most important thing I learned is that time does not wait for you and that dedication pays off.
Brian Simpson, Troop 323, Journey Church, Matt and Barri Simpson.
Project: I designed and built an information kiosk for the Carolina Raptor Center to be used in teaching about birds of prey and all that they do to help them. I learned how to work my way around obstacles and finish no matter what.
Comments