This Fall’s Finest: Athlete matches his on-field tackles with off-field impact

Michael Amadio, Hough, football, sr.: Michael Amadio is accomplishing big things this fall – on and off the field.
The Hough inside linebacker is second on his squad with 33 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery. Amadio had 10 tackles respectively against Ardrey Kell and Butler, and had four tackles and a fumble recovery in Hough’s most recent, 55-6 win at Hopewell.
But, Amadio’s impact off the field is may be even larger.
He runs a charity he created. It’s called, “Share A Sport.” Amadio collects and donates sports’ equipment, clothes and books to those in need, mostly in the Charlotte region. Amadio started the charity in 2012 and to date has donated more than 1,800 items to area children and families.
On one occasion he donated 220 men’s clothing items to the Police Athletic League of Charlotte. Another time he donated a bicycle and golf clubs to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of the Piedmont (Statesville area).
“The reason I started the charity was because I’ve been very lucky to have been given a lot of things in my own life,” Amadio said. “I wanted to help give back some of those same things to people who weren’t as fortunate as me.
“That’s been the driving force behind every project. When I was younger, I did some work with my church (St. Albans in Davidson) in Costa Rica and it was cool to be able to help people. But in recent years, I’ve done most of my work more locally and gotten to see how it positively effects people. That feeling you have and the feeling you see (in other people) makes you want to keep doing it again and again.”
Amadio, who has 4.6 grade-point average, received the Liz Murray Scholarship from Hood Hargett Breakfast Club on Sept. 9 for his efforts.
You can learn more or donate to his charity at shareasport.com.
Myers Park girls’ tennis team: The Myers Park girls’ tennis team has been dominant this season as they were 13-0 as of Sept. 25, having won 109 of the 111 matches played by their entire team.
The Mustangs have blanked 11 of their 13 opponents, dropping matches only against Hough and South Mecklenburg this season.
Myers Park has gotten big contributions from up and down the lineup from co-captains, Maddie Weber and Katie Soden to juniors Leah Wallihan and Hannah Leo to sophomores Emily Holderness to freshmen Serena Evans Halle Futch and Anna Lassiter.
The Mustangs are 32-2 in the past two seasons, having finished as 4A state runner-up each time (2014, 2015).
Corbett Foster, Charlotte Latin, field hockey, sr.: The Charlotte Latin all-state, senior goalkeeper shutout archrival, Charlotte Country Day, to lead her team to a 3-0 victory in a rematch of the 2015 NCISAA state championship game.
She also recently had six saves in a 5-1 win over Cary Academy to help push Latin to 7-0-1 on the season, through Sept. 25.
Foster also had one of her biggest moments in a Sept. 17 double overtime, 3-2, win over East Chapel Hill, where she made the game-winning save in the extra session in a two-on-goalkeeper fast break.
Foster, a four-year starter, has saved 92 percent of the shots taken at her this season.
The Charlotte Latin senior will likely continue her career in college. She has offers from Michigan State and Albany, and also is getting a lot of interest from defending, Division III national champion, Middlebury.
David Swartz, Mallard Creek, soccer, jr.: The Mavericks’ junior forward helped Mallard Creek vault to the top of the MECKA 4A conference standings leading them to wins over Hough and Vance.
Swartz started his week with an assist in the 2-1, upset victory over No. 9, Hough. Two days later, the Maverick forward scored both goals in 2-0 win over rival, Vance.
Swartz leads a balanced, Mallard Creek team with six goals and four assists this season as of Sept. 25.
Seth Morgan, Northside Christian, soccer, sr.: The Knights’ senior midfielder scored four goals and dished out three assists in three games.
Morgan had two goals in a 3-1 win over SouthLake Christian on Sept. 20. Next, he had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 victory over Metrolina Christian on Sept. 20.
Morgan has 10 goals and four assists this season. Morgan also is an all-state shortstop for the defending NCISAA 2A state champion, Northside Christian baseball team. He has committed to play next season at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Zach Mercer, Mooresville, cross country, sr.: The Mooresville senior continues to have a career-year for the Blue Devils. He finished fifth in a loaded boys’ field at the Greensboro Cross Country Invitational at Hagan Stone Park on Sept. 24.
Mercer ran his second-best time of the season in Greensboro -- 16:21.88. He had run a personal-best 16:14.30 to finish as runner-up at the Adidas Cross Country Challenge in Cary on Sept. 17.
Mercer, who has led the Blue Devils in every race this season, also has two wins this fall at both the Northwest Cabarrus Cross Country Carnival and the Statesville Invitational.
Macy Henry, Providence, volleyball, sr.: The Panthers’ senior defensive specialist had a big week for Providence as they got big SoMeck8 conference wins over Ardrey Kell and Berry.
Henry, a co-captain, had a 17 digs and received 23 serves in a crucial, 3-1 win, over archrival, Ardrey Kell to sweep the regular season series with the Knights.
Henry also had nine digs and 11 serve receptions in the win over Berry.
The Ardrey Kell and Berry victories helped Providence stay on top of the SoMeck8 conference standings at 9-0 as of Sept. 26.
Kylee Garrison, SouthLake Christian, volleyball, jr.: The Eagles’ 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter had a week to remember with 40 kills and 31 digs to lead SouthLake Christian to three straight, 3-0 wins over Metrolina Athletic Conference rivals, Westminster Catawba, Northside Christian and Gaston Christian.
Garrison started the week with 18 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two aces in the win over Westminster Catawba.
She also finished the week with 12 kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 win over the MAC’s second-place team, Gaston Christian. The win kept SouthLake Christian at 8-0 in MAC play as of Sept. 25.
Garrison is being recruited for college volleyball from schools like Gardner-Webb University, according to SouthLake Christian volleyball coach, Brian Bistreich.
Alexis Klohr, Covenant Day, volleyball, jr.: The Covenant Day junior libero/defensive specialist had 44 digs and seven aces in three matches as Covenant Day went 3-0.
In that streatch, Covenant beat Hickory Grove and then CISAA conference rivals, Charlotte Latin and Providence Day, to earn the league’s top spot.
Klohr matched her season-high with 21 digs against Providence Day in a critical 3-1 win.
She also had 15 digs and five aces to lead the Lions to a 3-0 win over Hickory Grove.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
Help us find the athletes
This Fall’s Finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 26. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Fall’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
