Religion news: Oct. 5, 2016

South Charlotte
Myers Park Baptist
Lecture
The Jesus Christ in the 21st Century Lecture Series presents a weekend with progressive Christian scholar and author the Rev. Robin Meyers. He will present a public talk on “Quantum Physics and the Future of God” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the sanctuary. Meyers will lead a workshop on “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance” at 9 a.m. Oct. 8. $45. Continental breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. Reservations required. Meyers will speak on “What Kind of Church Would You Find Irresistible?” at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 9, and he will give a sermon on “Things Aren’t the Same in Joppa These Days” at the 11 a.m. service. 1900 Queens Road. www.mpbconline.org.
Myers Park United Methodist
Blessing of the animals
All are invited to bring their animals, on leashes or in cages, for a blessing. 2 p.m. Oct. 9 on the lawn. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Central Church Life Care Center
Seminar
“Renew Your Mind, Transform Your Life.” Beverly and Tom Rodgers will share exciting, scripture-aligned research on neurobiology and strategies for taking negative thoughts captive and replacing them with transformational truth. Light refreshments served. 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 8. 5500 Randolph Road. Register at 704-364-5003 or www.centralchurchofgod.org/lifecare.
Temple Israel
High Holy Days
Kol Nidre service, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Yom Kippur morning service, 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret services, Oct. 16-25. 4901 Providence Road. www.templeisraelnc.org.
Sharon United Methodist
Sermon series
“The People’s Choice” will explore election-related topics through the lens of scripture. The topic for Oct. 9 is “We Are Great.” 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. 4411 Sharon Road. www.sharonumc.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Fall festival
Join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship with games and a chili cook-off. Free. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 9.
Book studies
Community meals are served weekly, followed by a children’s program and adult book studies. Current studies include Dave Ramsey’s “Financial Peace University” and Adam Hamilton’s “Seeing Gray in a World of Black and White.” Donations accepted for meals. 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Carmel Presbyterian
Barbecue fundraiser
The Seventh Street Gator Band will play jazz and we will sell barbecue and goodies on the church lawn. $11 per plate. Please preorder barbecue. 2048 Carmel Road. 704-366-5114; www.carmelpresbyterian.org/BBQ.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our multi-ethnic prayer and praise service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Ministry Development Services
Healthy parsonage workshop
Counselor Michael Hall will lead the last of a five-part series for clergy and spouses, “Hand-Me-Down Careers: Parental Influences on Career Aspirations of P. K.s.” $160. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25. The series is held at Sardis Presbyterian, 6100 Sardis Road. Register at www.ministryds.org.
St. John’s Episcopal
Job hunters’ group
Expert speakers provide job search tips, résumé reviews, interview coaching, and networking opportunities. No fees or registration. 7 p.m. each second and fourth Tuesday. 1623 Carmel Road. www.saintjohns-charlotte.org.
Lake Norman
Temple Kol Tikvah, Davidson
High Holy Days
Lake Norman’s Reform Jewish congregation will host services at Davidson College. We invite all members, families and friends of the Jewish community to join us. A schedule is available at www.templekoltikvah.org/highholydays. Please call the temple office at 704-987-9980 to RSVP.
St. Phillip Missionary Baptist, Huntersville
Revival
Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-7. Guest speakers are the Rev. Albert Williams, Dennis Williams and Bishop Timothy Graham.
Homecoming
The Rev. Larry Daniel will deliver the message. 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Dinner at 1 p.m. The Rev. Dennis Funderburk will preach at 2:30 p.m. 524 Dellwood Drive, Huntersville. 704-875-6180.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Golf tournament
The Knights of Columbus will host a captain’s choice charity tournament. $90 per golfer includes greens fees, carts, lunch, dinner and prizes. 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Mooresville Golf Course. Rain date, Oct. 28. www.kofc7406.org.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Exceptional ministry programs
Free childcare for children with special needs is provided at 11 a.m. Mass each Sunday. Registration required. Faith formation for exceptional students ages 6-18 will meet 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. every other Sunday.
Book study
Experience a deeper life of prayer and a closer life with God through our study of Joyce Rupp’s “Open the Door.” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5¬Nov. 9.
Lecture
Christine Wisdom will address depression and anxiety in a talk called “Be Not Afraid.” 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
All Things Possible Ministries
Vocal talent showcase
Join us for live amazing praising at the Exalt! Vocal Talent Showcase. Audience votes for the winner. 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lake Forest Church, 8519 Gilead Road, Huntersville. Tickets available at www.AllThingsPossible.org.
Davidson College Presbyterian
Concert
The Organ at Davidson series welcomes Matt Brittain, organist and director of music at Burlington’s Front Street United Methodist. Brittain will present a varied program from Bach to Langlais. Free; donations accepted. Reception follows. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. 100 N. Main St., Davidson.
Adult Sunday school
Andrew Lustig, professor of religion and science at Davidson College, will explore “What is a ‘Good Death?’” 9:45 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 in the Congregation House, 218 Concord Road, Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
Asbury United Methodist, Huntersville
Car show
No entry fee; donations appreciated. Free T-shirt for first 50 entries. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods available for purchase. DJ Dale Jordan will provide music. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8. 11724 Asbury Chapel Road, Huntersville. www.asburyumc-huntersville.com.
Huntersville United Methodist
Vendors wanted
Fall community extravaganza will include a car show, food, kids’ games, live music, more. Vendor tables, $35. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22. 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.humconline.org.
Fair View United Methodist, Mooresville
Auto show
All makes and models welcome. Silent auction, hot dogs. $20 registration includes lunch and goody bag. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15. Rain date, Oct. 22. 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville. www.fairviewumc.org.
Nearby
Weeping Willow AME Zion, Charlotte
Anniversary celebration
The church celebrates 150 years of service to God and the community with the theme “Embracing Our Past, Enhancing Our Present, Envisioning Our Future.” Mid-week celebration, 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Gala banquet, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets, $35. Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Celebration concert, 4 p.m. Oct. 9. 2220 Milton Road, Charlotte. www.weepingwillowamez.org.
Purcell United Methodist, Charlotte
70th homecoming celebration
Worship service led by our pastor, the Rev. Amelia Stinson-Wesley, with the homecoming message by former pastor the Rev. Gerald Ramsey. Lunch follows service. 11 a.m. Oct. 9. 2141 Weyland Ave., Charlotte. 704-399-7257.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
High Holy Days
The Reform Jewish Congregation will hold Shabbat Shuva services at 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Kol Nidre service, 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Yom Kippur morning service, 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Yom Kippur afternoon service, 3 p.m. Breaking of the fast will be held after services conclude. Please contact us for information on how to attend services. Services are held in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
First Mayfield Memorial Baptist, Charlotte
Homecoming and anniversary
The Rev. Robert McGowens and Greater Galilee Baptist will join us for a service at 3 p.m. Oct. 9.
Revival services
Guest evangelists are John Walker, the Rev. Cathy Jones and Benjamin Hinton. 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12. 901 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte. 704-334-4525.
Northside Baptist, Charlotte
Gospel concert
Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Nelons join Michael English for an evening of worship music. 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the fine arts center. 333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte. Tickets available at www.thenelons.com.
Little Rock AME Zion
Services
Join us for “Frangelism,” focusing on evangelism, making a concentrated effort to reach the unchurched and unsaved. We invite all friends, relatives, associates and neighbors to worship with us in October. 10 a.m. Sundays. 401 N. McDowell St. www.littlerockamezion.org.
Eastside Church, Gastonia
Hispanic ministry
Iglesia del Nazareno, Dios de Amor y Paz will minister to Hispanics in the Gastonia area. Worship services and Bible study groups start at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. 3250 Redbud Drive, Gastonia. www.facebook.com/iddapn/.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Senior ministry
JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for information. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
New Gilead Reformed Church, Concord
Seniors’ group
The New Gilead Community Young-at-Hearts Friends meet the second Monday of each month for a meal, fellowship, informative programs and travel. 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8. 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. www.newgilead.com.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
