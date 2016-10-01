Briefly: South Charlotte, Oct. 1, 2016

Charlotte
Order of the Long Leaf Pine: Dr. Christopher G. Ullrich, a member of Charlotte Radiology and two time past president of the North Carolina Radiological Society, was recently awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Ullrich received the award from Governor Pat McCrory for extraordinary and exceptional service to North Carolina. The award was presented to him at a reception during the Fall NCRS Executive Committee meeting.
Ullrich is a tireless advocate for excellent radiologic patient care; a noted researcher and lecturer; and a respected voice for patients and the radiology profession in state and national government. He currently serves as Chair of the N.C. State Health Coordinating Council.
Earlier this year, Dr. Ullrich was awarded the Silver Award, the highest award for service to the NCRS and the William T. Thorwarth Jr. Award for service to the American College of Radiology.
Discovery Place: Discovery Place has unveiled a new brand identity with new logos, websites and name changes.
The rebrand launched in celebration of the organization’s 70th anniversary.
The organization’s four regional museums – Discovery Place, Charlotte Nature Museum, Discovery Place KIDS-Huntersville and Discovery Place KIDS-Rockingham – as well multiple education, professional development and community outreach programs are being integrated under one brand called “Discovery Place,” a unified organization that provides STEM education to the Carolinas.
To provide greater clarity and connection to the whole organization, Discovery Place, the science museum at 301 N Tryon St., has been renamed Discovery Place Science; Charlotte Nature Museum at 1658 Sterling Road adjacent to Freedom Park is now Discovery Place Nature; and the two Discovery Place Kids museums in Huntersville and Rockingham will keep their names with some minor typeface updates and new logos.
Details: discoveryplace.org.
