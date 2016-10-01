Come see me, please, and take me home, Oct. 1, 2016

Sweetie a 2-year-old beagle mix who is petite and gentle. Sweetie is shy and cautious around new people and situations, but she so desperately wants to be loved. She is a gentle girl who loves other dogs and they help her to feel more comfortable in new situations. She deserves a second chance after her previous owner left her at the shelter, scared and alone.
Carolina PAWS
Callie is a beautiful, 4-year-old tabby with black, white and gray markings, and big green eyes.Callie keeps her living space very clean; is very loving, and purrs when you scratch behind her ears. Come by the Cornelius Animal Shelter for a play date.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Steffi was rescued by the Humane Society. She looks to be a shepherd mix about 1 to 2 years old and she weighs about 38 pounds. Steffi is a loving, active puppy who is looking for a forever home where she can run and play. Please come meet her at Ruth’s Memorial Shelter, 2010 Wilshire Ct. S.W., Concord.
Cabarrus Humane Society
Mickela is a sweet girl who would love to sleep with you or curl up next to you on the sofa. She is about 3 years old and is looking for home where she can be the only cat and get all the attention she needs. She does fine with dogs.
Carolina PAWS
Riley, an 8-year-old Boxer mix, is ready for his new home. This handsome boy is friendly to family and visitors, and with a little playful scratching, you’ll become best friends for life. Riley is playful, affectionate and super smart. He loves to show off his skills for treats, and will gladly do sit, down, shake, stay and come. Riley is an energetic boy, who would benefit from an active household, but don’t let that scare you, he’s sweet as sugar and will let you love on him all day long and smile about it, too.
Hayley Lawrence
The Dog Photog
Galadriel is a talkative girl who loves the company of people and does well with other cats. This pretty girl found herself trapped and brought to the shelter as a stray, but we know she had a family at one time. Galadriel would really like to find another family, one that will keep her safe this time. Come visit this sweet girl at Princeton’s Meow, 29 Brookwood Ave. N.E., Concord.
Cabarrus Humane Society
Name: Bunny is a 10-month-old domestic medium-hair tabby. She loves the company of people and prefers to be the only cat. Bunny enjoys being picked up and is easy to handle.
Humane Society of Charlotte
Harley is a 4-year-old applehead Chihuahua who came as an owner surrender. He is a sweet, little boy, but is scared of some men. Harley is looking for his forever home.
Humane Society of Iredell
Simon is about 11 weeks old. Simon is current on vaccines, litter box trained and will be neutered when of age. Simon is all to go home and will be a wonderful addition. Meet Simon at our Adoption Center, 110 Robinson Road, Mooresville.
Humane Society of Iredell
Oliver is a 4-year-old Cockapoo who was recently surrendered to the shelter. He has a soft curly white coat and big brown eyes. He is a little shy, but friendly once he gets to know you. Oliver loves to explore and lay on his back in the sun to sunbathe. Please stop by and meet this sweet pup.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Patchy is an 11-year-old, Pied cockatiel. He readily steps onto a tabletop perch and recently started stepping up onto the hand. Patchy likes to whistle and hang out with his humans.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
Baby is a 14-year-old African gray. This talented guy loves opera and can speak some Russian. He’s seeking a second home where his new family will provide lots of interaction.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
