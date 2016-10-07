A life lesson learned by getting cut from the team – twice

McKayla Young isn’t a quitter, but her resolve has been severely tested.
Her parents moved to Charlotte from Minneapolis the summer before she started her freshman year at Ardrey Kell High School. Young hoped to make the move a little easier by establishing herself on the Ardrey Kell volleyball team. In Minnesota, she had excelled in club and middle school volleyball.
“I was very nervous when I first got to tryouts because I could see all the talent and I knew they were the (defending 4A) state champions,” Young said. “Then, I got cut from the team. I’m not much of a crier, and I held it together until I got in the car to go home with my mom (Valerie). But when I saw my mom, I immediately broke down. It was the first time I had been cut in my life.”
Young joined the Peak Volleyball club team and quickly become a team leader. She was a much improved player when Ardrey Kell volleyball tryouts began that next August. As a sophomore, she was the last person cut from the team.
I was devastated... So, I started walking home, which was about two miles, sobbing the whole way. When I got home, I just laid in bed and didn’t want to get up. I thought about quitting volleyball. I just wanted to know why they didn’t want me?
McKayla Young
“I was so determined to make the team this time,” Young said. “But, when they told me, ‘I’m sorry you are close, but you are still not there,’ I was devastated. I was so upset that I walked out of the gym to front of the school where parents pick you up and my mom wasn’t there yet. I didn’t want the others kids to see me cry. So, I started walking home, which was about two miles, sobbing the whole way. When I got home, I just laid in bed and didn’t want to get up. I thought about quitting volleyball. I just wanted to know why they didn’t want me?”
Never Give Up
Instead of giving up, Young went back to work on the volleyball court with encouragement of her mom and Ardrey Kell volleyball coach, Zoe Bell.
Young joined a new club team and worked harder than ever and she went to several college volleyball camps.
“I remember seeing McKayla at a few club tournaments that season, I could see she was improving,” Bell said. “We had told her when she got cut, to keep working, to keep trying. But saying that and doing that are two different things. There are a lot of players who would have given up.”
Young said Bell’s encouragement helped a lot.
“I remember seeing coach Bell at a club tournament and she came up to me and asked me why I wasn’t coming to Ardrey Kell’s offseason workouts,” Young said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘I didn’t know you wanted me to come to workouts.’…But right after that, I went to every workout from then on. I knew this was another chance for me to impress coach Bell and I was going to make the most of every opportunity.”
3rd time is a charm
When Ardrey Kell volleyball tryouts began in August of her junior year (2015), Young was there.
When cuts were made, Young was called into a room -- like before -- then immediately sent to another room. When she opened that door, Young saw the majority of the current, Ardrey Kell volleyball team and knew she had made the team.
Young celebrated with her teammates, but didn’t lose her sense of humor.
“I remember when tryouts were over that day, and I texted my mom, ‘Mom, I didn’t make the team,’” Young said. “When she got to school to pick me up she told me how sorry she was, and then I immediately yelled, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m just kidding, I made the team.’
A coach with empathy
Bell understood Young’s ordeal. The coach also had been a player who once was told she wasn’t quite good enough.
Bell, starred on the South Mecklenburg High volleyball team, before making the Appalachian State volleyball squad as a freshman. However, Bell, was cut from the team as a sophomore.
But Bell didn’t give up. She worked harder than ever and made the team again as a junior and played three more seasons.
Now Bell is one of the most accomplished volleyball coaches in state history, leading her teams to five state championships.
“What I love about McKayla is that she wasn’t going to let anyone tell her she wasn’t good enough,” Bell said. “She had a goal and she wasn’t going to stop and until she achieved it.”
Young has made the most of her time at Ardrey Kell. She’s in the starting lineup as a middle blocker. And her role has continued to grow. In August, she was voted one of the four, team captains.
“To go from getting cut from the team the first two years to being a senior, captain is very humbling,” Young said. “We have a lot of great players on this team, but I don’t think anyone appreciates being on the team more than I do.”
Bell agrees. She said can literally hear Young’s enthusiasm on the court in every practice and in every game. While senior co-captains, Ella Duggan, Kristie Robertson and Maddie Sweeney also play leadership roles, Young is clearly the vocal leader.
“I’m not going to lie, the reason I am so vocal is because I was silent the first two years,” Young said, laughing. “I want to make sure everyone knows I am on the court. Communication is a huge part of volleyball. I want to do everything I can to help this team win games.”
Ardrey Kell is 13-6 overall, 9-3 in SoMeck8 conference. Young leads the team in blocks and is second in kills. Bell said Young has gotten some interest from college volleyball teams and hopes to continue her career in college.
But no matter happens next year, Young knows the lesson she has learned goes beyond the volleyball court.
“What I’ve learned through all this is that nothing is over until you say it’s over,” Young said. “You don’t give up on your hopes and dreams, because everything happens for a reason. If I hadn’t gotten cut, I don’t believe that I would be who and where I am today.”
