Happening nearby: South Charlotte, Oct. 12-18, 2016

Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’:
E.B. White’s beloved children’s tale is brought to life in this play, which finds the young farm pig Wilbur attempting to avoid a dire fate. Of all the barnyard creatures, Wilbur finds his best ally in Charlotte, a thoughtful spider who devises an intriguing plan to keep the gentle little swine out of the slaughterhouse. Although Charlotte’s efforts to write awe-inspiring words in her delicate web might seem far-fetched, they may just work. Regular, $13; children, students and seniors, $11. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 15.
Music
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays, and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to six family members; free for Mint members. www.mintmuseum.org/happenings/916/bilingual-storiesmusic-2/. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 15.
Special Event
Learn to Square Dance:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends and learn to square dance - even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13.
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13.
16th Annual Antique Tractor Show & Pull:
The Stumptown Tractor Club show offers something to see and do for people of all ages. The event kicks off 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and will feature the garden tractor pull that night. On Oct.15, the pull events will feature an antique stock tractor pull, a super stock pull, a modified pull, and a 4WD truck pull. Throughout the weekend, attendees may observe various demonstrations and hands on exhibits such as a hay press, sawmill, corn shredder, steam engine and more. In addition to the exhibits, there will be vendors. $5 entry. Hodges Family Farm, 3900 Rocky River Road E., Charlotte. 704-608-8897. hodgesfarmnc.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14.
1846 Mexican American War Militia Muster:
Look into the life of a common citizen who has been called into service due to the 1846 conflict with Mexico. Living History re-enactors will be drilling, demonstrating domestic lifestyles and speaking with visitors about what life was like in Mecklenburg County in 1846. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15.
‘A Clearing in the Forest’ Book Signing:
Kim Love Stump will be autographing and personalizing “A Clearing in the Forest,” the first in the Journeys from Ayrden series for young adults. Come by for a visit with the author. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15.
Butterfly Project Community Workshop:
We invite the adult community to experience what thousands of students have already experienced in a Butterfly Project Workshop. $5; free for members. www.charlottejcc.org/events/2016/09/06/events/butterfly-project-volunteer-training/. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Uncovering Mental Health Myths In Ministry:
Hosted by the nonprofit Ministry Development Services. How Can I Honor My Call? The class will address depression, attention issues, trauma recovery and addiction issues in ministry. $50. Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte. 704-366-1854. sardis.org. 12-3 p.m. Oct. 18.
Nature
Fall Plant Sale:
You’ll find a wide selection of hardy shrubs, trees, perennials, wildflowers, ferns, cool weather annuals, plus an outstanding collection of native and non-native plants. Proceeds support the operations of the gardens and greenhouse. Parking is available near the McMillan Greenhouse; attendants will be on hand to direct. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14. and 15.
Spooky Experiments:
Hands-on experiments using dry ice. There will be “smoke,” fizzy drinks, and even bubbles. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 16.
The Beauty of Moore Farms:
Rebecca Turk, education and events manager at South Carolina’s Moore Farms Botanical Garden, will share “The Beauty of Moore Farms” during her discussion. All programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
Budding Adventures:
Through crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, learn about animals and plants in the preserve. To register, call 704-432-6460. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 17.
Art
Beginning Watercolor class:
This class especially geared to beginning watercolor artists will begin with the basics of paper, paint, brushes and what happens when we work with water. New projects begin every few weeks. This class will be ongoing on Wednesday mornings. $125 per month. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Afterschool Art Club:
Join us for creative art-making on Wednesday afternoons as we venture into the museum for inspiration, and create projects in the studios. Students who are 6-8 years of age will develop artistic skills, explore a variety of materials, and have a blast. Advance registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160; $120 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Fabric Printing 101:
Block Print Tea Towels: An inspiring paint bar to mix and match your colors and two 100 percent cotton tea towels provided. $45/person. The Small Hands Big Art studio, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Suite 103, Charlotte 28277. 980-207-2518. www.moderncraftcollective.com. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 13. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18.
Pastel Pumpkins:
Workshops begin with a mini-tour in the galleries, followed by a trip to the studios to create a work of art inspired by their gallery visit. Children and adults must be registered separately. Ages 6 and older with an adult. $16, members save 25 percent. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
American Art Pottery: Variations in Clay:
Please join us for a conversation on American pottery led by speaker David Rago, designer and co-director at Rago Arts and Auction Center. Presented by the Delhom Service League. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 18.
Sports
Pickleball:
Instruction and equipment will be provided. Free for first time. Nano Center, 624 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Matthews. 704-849-8316. www.nanosports.co. 5-6 p.m. Oct. 16.
